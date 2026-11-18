Jessica Chastain stars in Netflix Western mystery Heartland, which tops the Global Top 10 with 13.9 million hours viewed despite mixed critical reviews.

Netflix has solidified its expanding presence in the Western genre with the release of Heartland, a mystery thriller directed by Shana Feste and starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain. The film centers on Misty Jones, a former country music megastar who emerges from self-imposed isolation to travel to Nashville. Her mission is to locate her missing niece, a rising star in the country music scene, a journey that forces her to confront her turbulent history and the darker aspects of the Music City entertainment industry.

Heartland Views And Chart Performance

The film premiered on November 13 and immediately captured the top spot on Netflix's Global Top 10 movies for the tracking week of November 9 through November 15. According to streaming data, Heartland accumulated 7.3 million views and generated a total of 13.9 million hours watched. This strong debut performance placed the film ahead of a competitive field of holiday-themed releases and classic films.

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During this specific week, Heartland outperformed popular titles such as A Dog's Perfect Christmas, The Gospel of Christmas, Reminders of Him, Allen, Sing 2, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story, and All the Pretty Horses. The viewing figures demonstrate a significant audience appetite for the genre and Chastain's star power, marking a successful commercial launch for the production.

Cast And Genre Context

The production features an ensemble cast including Garrett Hedlund, Carter Faith, Ross Lynch, Paul Sparks, Jennifer Nettles, and John Hawkes. This new entry adds to Netflix's somewhat sparse catalog of Westerns, which has previously included a diverse range of tones. Previous notable titles include the 2015 slapstick comedy The Ridiculous 6 starring Adam Sandler and the 2018 Coen Brothers anthology Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

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Further additions to the platform's Western library include the stylized 2021 film The Harder They Fall, which featured Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba as rival outlaws, and Jane Campion's 2021 drama The Power of the Dog. That latter film starred Benedict Cumberbatch as a domineering ranch owner in 1920s Montana. Heartland continues this tradition by blending the Western aesthetic with modern mystery thriller elements.

Critical Reception And Scores

Despite its commercial success at the top of the charts, Heartland has garnered mixed reviews from professional critics. The film currently holds a 61% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, while audience scores sit lower at 42%. Critics have generally praised Jessica Chastain's commanding screen presence and the authentic country music atmosphere, though some have noted that the film delivers occasional thrills.

However, negative feedback has focused on the film's predictable plot structure, sluggish pacing, and what reviewers described as clunky writing. Many critics felt the movie lacked the necessary emotional depth to elevate the genre. Alex Harrison, reviewing for ScreenRant, awarded the film a modest five out of 10 stars, noting that Chastain keeps the middling thriller watchable.

Audience And Industry Reaction

Viewer reactions mirror the critical divide, with some audiences enjoying the mystery and Chastain's performance while others criticized the occasional cheesy acting and weak writing. Harrison observed that while Heartland may not bury itself in the minds of viewers, it remains watchable during its runtime. He suggested that a potentially better drama exists within the film but is buried underneath a rote mystery story.

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Ultimately, while Heartland may not be Netflix's greatest Western production, Jessica Chastain provides sufficient reason for viewers to engage with the intriguing mystery. The film's ability to secure the number one position with nearly 14 million hours of engagement suggests that the combination of star power, the country music setting, and the mystery genre continues to resonate with the global streaming audience despite the mixed critical consensus.