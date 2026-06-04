Netflix Greenlights New Adult Animated Series 'Dealies' Amid Recent Cancellations

Netflix has ordered a new adult animated comedy series called 'Dealies' from showrunners Bennett and Travelstead. The show follows eccentric big-box store employees described as masters of trade and prophets of enterprise. This announcement comes just days after Netflix canceled another adult animated series, 'Strip Law,' after one season. 'Dealies' joins a growing slate that includes 'Mating Season,' 'Alley Cats,' 'Haunted Hotel,' and 'Long Story Short,' signaling continued investment in adult animation despite recent cancellations. The series is produced by Green Street Pictures.

reported. The streaming giant greenlit the show just days after canceling another adult animated series , Strip Law , after one season. The new series joins Netflix ’s expanding adult animation slate at a pivotal moment for the genre.

Dealies centers on the eccentric staff of a big box store. Per the official logline, the characters include “a savant salesman, a gentle gladiator, a quiet virtuoso, a summoner of the divine, and the poor soul who hired them. ” The logline further describes the employees as “masters of the delicate alchemy of trade” and “prophets of enterprise. ” Bennett and Travelstead serve as showrunners, writers, and executive producers on the project.

Meanwhile, Lisa Mierke, Alex Plapinger, James Merrill, Sean Buckelew, and Benjy Brooke also executive produce. Additionally, Green Street Pictures, the studio behind Common Side Effects and Scavenger’s Reign, serves as the production studio. The series joins Netflix’s growing adult animated comedy lineup alongside Mating Season and Alley Cats.

Furthermore, second seasons of Haunted Hotel and Long Story Short also remain part of that slate. As a result, Netflix continues investing heavily in the adult animation space despite recent cancellations. The Strip Law cancellation arrived just days before the Dealies announcement. Creator Cullen Crawford confirmed Netflix’s decision on Bluesky,.

Crawford also revealed a hidden detail about the show’s credits sequence involving Scott’s character. Strip Law now joins other one-season Netflix animated cancellations including Mulligan, Agent Elvis, and Q-Force. Vritti Johar is an Entertainment and Pop Culture writer at Evolve Media, where she covers a wide range of engaging content, blending her passion for cinema with expert storytelling. Fascinated by filmmaking, Vritti has a keen eye for discovering movies with compelling storylines that inspire thought-provoking discussions.

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Netflix Dealies Adult Animation Strip Law Cancellation New Series Streaming Comedy Animated Series Bennett Travelstead

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