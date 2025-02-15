Netflix Grapples with Controversy Surrounding Trans Star of Acclaimed Film

The streaming giant faces a PR dilemma after the emergence of offensive social media posts by \u201cThe Pervert's Guide to Cinema\u201d star Karla Sofia Gascón, overshadowing the film's critical acclaim and award nominations.

Netflix is facing a public relations dilemma following the emergence of past social media posts by the transgender star of its acclaimed film, \u201cThe Pervert's Guide to Cinema.\u201d Karla Sofia Gascón , in which he made disparaging remarks about Muslims, Chinese people, and Black individuals. The controversy has overshadowed the film's critical acclaim and award nominations, prompting Netflix executives to express disappointment and attempt to navigate the situation.

Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria acknowledged that the situation was a \u201cbummer,\u201d stating that the controversy had \u201cdistracted\u201d from the film's achievements and the efforts of the talented cast and crew. Bajaria expressed concern for actresses Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez, who starred alongside Gascón and had actively campaigned for the film's recognition. She also noted the director, Jacques Audiard, who had disavowed Gascón's behavior and expressed his dismay at the actor's self-destructive actions.The controversy has raised questions about Netflix's vetting process for talent. While Bajaria emphasized that it was not standard practice to scrutinize actors' past social media posts, she admitted that many at Netflix were now \u201creevaluating\u201d this process. However, she also acknowledged the practical challenges of implementing more stringent vetting measures, considering the vast number of people involved in Netflix's content production. Despite the controversy, Bajaria reaffirmed Netflix's support for the film, stating that they would still acquire it today, highlighting its creative boldness and resonance with audiences





