Netflix Global Restructuring Impacts London Office and Leadership Changes

Netflix lays off staff in London and Europe while replacing content chief Bela Bajaria. Co-CEOs defend business model despite workforce reductions and viewing drops.

Netflix has extended its global workforce reduction to its London headquarters, marking a significant expansion of recent corporate restructuring efforts. The streaming entertainment giant confirmed that operations in the United Kingdom are facing layoffs affecting up to three percent of the local workforce. This move signals that the company's cost-cutting measures and strategic shifts are no longer confined to its American headquarters but are now actively reshaping its international presence in Europe.

Leadership Overhaul and Executive Departures

High-level personnel changes are occurring simultaneously with the staff reductions at the UK office. Anna Mallett, the Vice President for United Kingdom and EMEA production, has reportedly departed the organization. Mallett brings extensive experience from her previous tenure as Chief Executive Officer of the media production company ITN, alongside senior leadership roles at BBC Studios. Her exit coincides with broader concerns regarding the stability of Netflix's executive management team during this period of intense operational change.

Also read Netflix Layoffs Hit U.K., With VP, Production Anna Mallett Among 2-3 Percent of Staff Affected

New Content Strategy Under Peter Rice

In a major strategic shift, Netflix has replaced former content chief Bela Bajaria with Peter Rice, a British executive and the former president of 21st Century Fox. The appointment of Rice has sparked widespread speculation that further organizational restructuring is imminent within the company's content division. This leadership transition suggests a decisive turn in how Netflix will curate and produce original programming, moving away from the strategies overseen by Bajaria to align with the new corporate direction set by the board and executive team.

Co-CEOs Defend International Business Model

Despite the internal turbulence and layoffs, Netflix Co-CEOs Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos maintain that the company's fundamental approach to international operations remains unchanged. Greg Peters emphasized that the quality, quantity, and variety of viewing content remain healthy and continue to drive their core business model. Peters pointed to churn rates as the primary evidence of their success, stating that the company enjoys healthy retention metrics across every region. He argued that local titles produced in specific regions are actively driving both user engagement and overall business growth.

Advertisement

Financial Impact of Viewer Behavior Shifts

The context for these aggressive cuts lies in shifting consumer behavior that has impacted Netflix's financial performance. Earlier this summer, the company executed its largest staff cutover to date, affecting approximately one thousand employees, which represented six percent of its total workforce. This massive reduction occurred as the streaming giant struggled to maintain the momentum of its previous successes. Recent data indicates that Netflix's biggest hits are now losing more than half of their potential audience as viewers increasingly abandon shows after watching only a single season.

Strategic Implications for Global Operations

The combination of workforce reductions in London and the replacement of key content executives indicates a long-term strategic recalibration. While Peters and Sarandos insist that local titles drive growth, the departure of senior leaders like Mallett and Bajaria suggests a fundamental change in operational philosophy. The company appears to be prioritizing efficiency and specific regional performance metrics over the broad expansion strategies of the past. Stakeholders are now watching closely to see how Peter Rice will implement his vision for 21st Century Fox and how it aligns with the leaner workforce structure Netflix is currently building across its global offices.