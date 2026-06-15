Netflix Gets in the Hockey Romance Game With Adaptation of Hannah Grace’s ‘Icebreaker’

The novel is one of the most viral titles in the niche romance sub-genre and centers around two collegiate athletes, a figure skater and a hockey player.

“Netflix has a long history of turning beloved romance novels into massive global hits. We know our members can’t get enough of these stories, which makesthe perfect next chapter for us,” said Jinny Howe, Netflix’s head of scripted series in the U.S. and Canada.

— one of, if not the, most recognizable titles in the hockey romance sub-genre — centers around the relationship between a college hockey player and a college figure skater. The show’s synopsis reads, “The upcoming college romance series follows Anastasia Allen, a competitive figure skater with her eyes on Olympic gold. Everything changes when Anastasia is forced to share the rink with Nate Hawkins, a hockey player who’s equally determined to go pro.

Despite the cold temperatures on the ice, the heat between Anastasia and Nate is undeniable. Is ambition or attraction the sharper blade? ”) will serve as the showrunner. She’ll co-write and execute produce the series alongside Jade Bartlett.

Alex Cooper’s Unwell Productions is executive producing the series with Cooper, Matt Kaplan and Meena Lefevre also serving as EPs.

“I have been a fan of steamy YA since the 7th grade; reading Judy Blume stealthily hidden behind a text book,” Lasher said in a release. “I love this genre, and it’s been a joy working with Jade, the team at Unwell and Netflix to bring Hannah Grace’s beloved; a story filled with ambitious, talented, and undeniably sexy characters. But the real special sauce is that, above all, they are good, deeply compassionate people.

… And we cannot get enough of them. ” The greenlight comes on the heels of two successful hockey romance series at other streamers. Crave and HBO Max’skicked off the wave on television in November. The show, which follows the decade-long romance between two rival hockey players, became a global hit and launched its two stars, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, into the spotlight.

It’s set to return in 2027 for its second season.ever. The buzzy show, centered around a college hockey team and the women in their lives, is currently shooting its second season, which will feature a new couple — played by Mika Adballa and Stephen Kalyn — in the leading roles.has ignited a passionate fandom and helped redefine the landscape of contemporary romance,” Howe said.

“We are thrilled to partner with Jade Bartlett, Amanda Lasher, and the team at Unwell Productions to bring this irresistible love story to life. ”‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Review: Is HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Finally Starting to Get Somewhere Good? How That Major ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Death Sets Up Fifth and Final Season: “It Hangs Over Everything”The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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