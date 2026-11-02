Netflix Gears of War Movie Script Complete: Director David Leitch Confirms Production Update

Director David Leitch confirms the Netflix Gears of War movie script is complete. The film will launch an interconnected universe, with origins of Delta Squad set to begin development soon.

Netflix is actively advancing its planned adaptation of The Coalition's acclaimed sci-fi action franchise, with director David Leitch confirming that a version of the script is currently complete. The streaming giant first acquired the rights to the hit series in late 2022, with initial plans to launch an interconnected universe of stories through both a film and an animated series. This latest update from Leitch marks the most significant progress since the project's inception, signaling that the studio is moving closer to production on the big-screen installment.

Script Status and Leitch Confirmation

In a recent interview with ScreenRant's Brandon Zachary, the director and co-producer provided a status update on the Netflix Gears of War movie while promoting his new heist thriller, How to Rob a Bank. Leitch stated that the script is finished and expressed enthusiasm among the team regarding the progress made. He noted that everyone is excited about the potential of this property as a film universe, adding that they hope it will come to fruition soon. Although he could not provide specific details due to ongoing confidentiality, his assurance confirms that the project is no longer in the early developmental stages.

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Leitch's comments align with previous statements from Xbox executive Matt Booty, who revealed that the adaptation would focus on the origin story of Delta Squad. The narrative will explore the bonds of brotherhood forged by the soldiers as they fight against the Locust, a monstrous alien force threatening humanity. This focus on the squad's early days raises questions about the appearance of iconic protagonist Marcus Fenix, particularly given the prequel setting of the recently released E-Day game, which still featured the future Delta leader.

Production Timeline and Director Schedule

While Leitch did not provide a direct timeline for when production or casting may begin, his schedule is opening up in a manner that supports getting the Netflix film off the ground. He recently wrapped production on his meta action comedy Jason Statham Stole My Bike, which is scheduled for release on August 6, 2027. The film completed filming this past July, well ahead of its theatrical debut, allowing Leitch to shift his focus from acting and directing to his role as a producer.

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His production banner, 87North, is currently preparing for the December release of Violent Night 2. However, with post-production on the Statham film concluding and various pre-release interviews winding down, Leitch has more availability to dedicate to the Gears of War adaptation. Jon Spaihts, known for his work on the Dune films, was brought on board to pen the screenplay in early 2023, and Leitch was tapped to direct in May 2025. The project has remained relatively quiet since then, making this update particularly notable for fans awaiting news.

Building an Interconnected Film Universe

A key takeaway from Leitch's comments is Netflix's intention to use the Gears of War film to launch a full-fledged cinematic universe on the streamer. This strategy mirrors the success seen with other video game adaptations, such as Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, which has effectively built a connected world across multiple films. By expanding their genre output, Netflix aims to establish a strong foothold in the action sci-fi market with this IP.

The streamer is already expanding its genre output with adaptations of other major properties, including Assassin's Creed, Devil May Cry, and Crazy Taxi. Given the intense combat, deep storytelling, and iconic characters like Marcus Fenix found in the series, Gears of War is well-suited for this approach. The franchise, created by Cliff Bleszinski and developed by Epic Games and The Coalition, has a rich history of conflict between humanity and the Locust Horde on the planet Sera.

Franchise Legacy and Future Prospects

The Gears of War franchise has expanded into novels and comics alongside its core video games, which include Gears of War, Gears of War 2, Gears of War 3, Gears of War 4, Gears of War 5, Gears of War: Judgment, and Gears of War: E-Day. Published by Microsoft Studios, the series is known for its military sci-fi elements and third-person shooter mechanics. The upcoming Netflix film will serve as the entry point for a new generation of viewers, leveraging the established lore to create a compelling cinematic experience.

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Leitch's confirmation that the script is complete removes a significant bottleneck for the project, allowing Netflix to move forward with casting and location scouting. The studio is likely to prioritize actors who can embody the rugged, military aesthetic of the Delta Squad while bringing emotional depth to their roles. With the director's schedule clearing up, industry observers expect announcements regarding casting to follow in the near future.

As Netflix continues to invest in high-profile game adaptations, the Gears of War film represents a critical test case for their strategy to build interconnected universes. The success of this project could pave the way for further expansions within the franchise, including the previously announced animated series. Fans can expect the studio to maintain a steady flow of information as the project moves from pre-production into active development, ensuring that the vision for the film aligns with the expectations of the dedicated fanbase.

The collaboration between Netflix, The Coalition, and experienced Hollywood creatives like Leitch and Spaihts suggests a high level of care and respect for the source material. By focusing on the origin story of Delta Squad, the film can introduce new audiences to the universe while providing callbacks and depth for long-time fans. The completion of the script is a major milestone, marking the transition from concept to concrete plans for a film that aims to dominate the action genre in the coming years.