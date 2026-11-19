Netflix Games announces that Capcom's Monster Hunter Rise launches on Android and iOS devices on November 24, offering full access to the action RPG for free with membership.

Netflix Games officially confirmed that Capcom's Monster Hunter Rise will launch on its mobile platform on November 24. This addition brings a major action RPG title to Android phones, Android tablets, iPhones, and iPads for existing subscribers. Members can download and play the game immediately without any separate purchase or additional fee.

Monster Hunter Rise Mobile Release Date and Platforms

The primary update centers on the November 24 launch date for the Netflix Games mobile version. This release makes the title available on both the Android and Apple ecosystems. Users require only an active Netflix subscription to access the full experience. This eliminates the original $39.99 price tag associated with the retail version. The service provides immediate access to a complex gaming library without extra costs.

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Monster Hunter Rise Core Gameplay and Story Structure

Monster Hunter Rise follows a hunter in Kamura Village threatened by the disaster called the Rampage. Players accept quests to defeat large monsters and gather materials for crafting. The game features 14 weapon types for close and ranged combat. Hunters use companions and the Wirebug tool for navigation. The Netflix version supports solo and online play for up to four players.

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Netflix Version Features and System Requirements

Netflix has tailored the mobile release with redesigned touchscreen controls. A new Recovery Button selects healing items based on hunter conditions. Challenge quests from the original release are now unlocked through progression. The game requires an internet connection for cloud saves. Google Play listings recommend a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and 8GB of RAM.

Monster Hunter Rise Time Investment and Replay Value

Completing the main story takes approximately 23.5 hours. Adding side content extends playtime to about 83 hours. A completionist run requires roughly 187 hours to finish. The game features separate hunting areas rather than an open world. Each hunt involves tracking targets and returning to Kamura Village for rewards and upgrades.