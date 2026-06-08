Netflix Film exec shares streamer’s stance on directors who ‘want theatrical’

Netflix Film chairman shares what the streamer thinks about the directors who want theatrical releases.

to see more of our trusted coverage when you search.film at the theaters before watching it on the streaming giant might just be over. At least, according to a high-ranking Netflix executive, the streaming giant may no longer encourage that.shared the streamer’s clear stance“There is a group of filmmakers who still want theatrical,” Lin shared with the outlet, before noting, “Those are filmmakers that we’ve accepted we just won’t work with.

”However, he admitted that his vision might not sit well with everyone. He said, “One mistake I made when I first joined the company was that filmmakers always said to me, ‘Please tell me the truth. ’ And when I told them the truth, they might not have wanted to hear it. So now I’m learning how to better read people.

“And if someone tells me they want to hear the truth, I tell it in a way that can be as productive as possible. ” Despite Lin’s comments, Netflix has not officially declared that it will stop theatrical releases yet. In November, David Fincher’s “The Adventures of Cliff Booth” will have a two-week theatrical run before the film debuts on Netflix in December.

Greta Gerwig’s “Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew” will also get an IMAX release in February, before coming to Netflix in April.

“Working with Netflix to bring this film to life has been extraordinary and IMAX continues to be an incredible partner. I cannot wait for people to see the film in theaters on February 12 and on Netflix on April 2,”Based on the first book of C. S. Lewis’ fantasy series, the film stars newcomers David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell in a stellar cast that includes Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith with Daniel Craig andIn the past, too, several of Netflix’s films have enjoyed theatrical runs, albeit in limited releases before coming to Netflix. "Hit Man,""Frankenstein," and"KPop Demon Hunters" are to name a few.





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