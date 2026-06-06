Netflix Film Chief Dan Lin Says Streamer Has “Accepted” It Won’t Work With Directors Who Want Theatrical Releases

As Netflix Films chairman, Dan Lin said he wants the streamer to prioritize more mid-budget fare but avoid working with directors who want theatrical.

Jon Stewart’s ‘Daily Show’ Gets Surprise Visit From Olivia Munn In Sendup Of Stephen Colbert’s Goodbye Week: “No One Cares If You Leave” John Oliver Derides Freedom 250 & Performer Cancellations: “Stacked Lineup Of People That You Haven’t Thought About Since 2009”said he wants the streamer to prioritize more mid-budget fare but avoid working with directors who hold steadfast to a theatrical opening.

“There is a group of filmmakers who still want theatrical. Those are filmmakers that we’ve accepted we just won’t work with,” he told“Because I have such a huge slate, my job is very different from other studio chairmen’s jobs,” the executive producer said.

“I can’t impose my taste on the slate. But I can impose a way of making movies. I can impose a way of how we want to work with filmmakers. I think people on the outside are pretty clear on what I’m going for: making someone’s favorite movie in a specific genre, focusing on variety and quality and making Netflix the best place for filmmakers to work.

”Meet Miyako's Toph Beifong - Aang's Earthbending Teacher In Season 2 Of Netflix's Live-Action 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Rocks New Featuretteas a prime example of the types of movies he aims to prioritize making. , Netflix has somewhat flirted with theatrical.

The streamer garnered its first No. 1 at the box office with the two-day opening forsequel film, opening for two weeks on Thanksgiving before moving to the platform Dec. 23, a somewhat similar strategy to the rollout for Rian Johnson’sParamount+ Lands ‘Cop Land’ Series From James Mangold & Robert LevineComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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