Netflix Film Chief Dan Lin tells the New York Times that the company has 'accepted' it won't work with 'filmmakers who still want theatrical.'

Netflix Film Boss Says Streamer ‘Won’t Work With’ Directors ‘Who Still Want Theatrical’ and ‘We’ve Accepted’ That ‘The Odyssey’ Ticket Madness: Online Wait Times Hit an Hour as Christopher Nolan’s Epic Pushes AMC Site to Limithas been making overtures to movie theaters ever since it launched its bid to buy Warner Bros.

Even after that deal collapsed, Netflix has signaled its openness to working with cinemas by deciding to give Greta Gerwig’s “Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew” a full theatrical release. It’s all part of an effort by Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO, to signal that the streaming giant is not the enemy.

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”That’s in contrast to Lin’s predecessor in the job, Scott Stuber, who sometimes clashed with Sarandos over his struggles to give Netflix movies from major auteurs like Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuaron more robust theatrical releases beyond just an awards qualifying run. And Stuber never gave up on trying to land cinema purists like Christopher Nolan.

“If and when he comes up with his new movie, it’s about can we be a home for it and what would we need to do to make that happen,” StuberStuber is known for his charm and his strong ties to the creative community. Lin is a brilliant producer, whose list of hits includes “The LEGO Movie” and “Sherlock Holmes. ” He has a different style, however, one that’s less interested in observing Hollywood niceties, which the Times article highlights.

The story includes a telling anecdote in which Lin deflects Sally Field’s push to debut “Remarkably Bright Creatures” in the fall so it could have a better chance at earning Oscar nominations.

“Mr. Lin argued that it was a family drama, and the right date was just before Mother’s Day,” the article states. “The movie has remained in the streamer’s Top 10 for the past month. ”“One mistake I made when I first joined the company,” Lin told the Times, “was that filmmakers always said to me, ‘Please tell me the truth. ’ And when I told them the truth, they might not have wanted to hear it.

So now I’m learning how to better read people. And if someone tells me they want to hear the truth, I tell it in a way that can be as productive as possible. ”,” which will screen in Imax when it opens in December. But for exhibitors who were hoping that Netflix might be getting more interested in their business, Lin’s remarks make it clear that it’s still all about streaming.

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