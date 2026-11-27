Netflix encounters intense criticism and viral backlash after releasing a provocative clip from the series Married to Men ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Netflix is confronting a swift and intense public relations backlash after posting a promotional clip for its upcoming series, The Hunting Wives, on Thanksgiving Day. The 16-second video, which depicts two female characters kissing in bed, was published by the streaming giant on Thursday morning with the caption This thanksgiving plate. The timing was widely criticized as tone-deaf, coming just hours before all eight episodes of the second season arrived on the platform.

The controversy ignited rapidly within the digital sphere, with the clip accumulating more than 8.7 million views within just nine hours of its initial posting. The speed at which the video spread indicates a high level of engagement, though the nature of that engagement is predominantly negative. Social media users from across the political and cultural spectrum reacted with outrage, viewing the content as inappropriate for a family-oriented holiday context.

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High-profile critic Donald Trump Jr. amplified the criticism on Thursday, writing What is wrong with you??? on the social media platform X. He explicitly stated It is Thanksgiving, signaling his disapproval of the promotional strategy. His response helped to validate the feelings of many viewers who found the content jarring and ill-suited for the traditional holiday atmosphere.

Other media personalities joined the chorus of dissent, lending their voices to the growing outcry. Broadcaster Piers Morgan responded to the clip by posting seven rolling-on-the-floor-laughing emojis, a clear signal of his derision regarding Netflix's judgment. Fox News host Jessica Tarlov expressed her disapproval, stating that 2026 is too much on so many levels. Her commentary underscores the perception that the brand is alienating a core segment of its potential audience through careless promotional tactics.

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Not every reply went against the streamer, as specific public figures weighed in with pointed observations. One commenter addressed Donald Trump Jr. directly, writing It is hilarious when a Trump tries to take the moral high ground. Other users described the creators of the show as offensive, emphasizing that Thanksgiving is a family holiday and calling for the network to get a grip on its content standards. These comments reflect a broader cultural sentiment that the holiday season should be free from explicit sexual content.

Despite the backlash, Netflix has continued to promote the series aggressively, indicating a strategic decision to lean into the controversy. The studio posted at least two additional clips from the show on the same morning, including a scene depicting the women together and another involving their fictional husbands discussing how their wives bumped brisket. The promotional materials describe the show as offering a generous serving of seduction with a juicy side of mystery and murder, targeting a specific demographic interested in dramatic storytelling.

The series, adapted by Rebecca Cutter from May Cobb's novel, centers on Snow's character, who leaves the East Coast for the fictional town of Maple Brook, Texas, and falls in with Åkerman's socialite. Netflix had promoted the season as essential holiday viewing since August, with its Tudum site encouraging readers to consider their Thanksgiving plans made upon the announcement of the November 26 release date. The studio now faces the task of balancing the retention of its core audience with the need to address the concerns of a wider public.

The controversy comes at a critical juncture for the series, which debuted its first season in July 2025. That season cleared two billion minutes watched within its early weeks, according to Luminate data. The success of the first season suggests a strong existing fanbase that may be insulated from the backlash, or potentially even bolstered by it. The situation remains fluid as the network monitors audience reaction in the coming days.