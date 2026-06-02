Netflix Eyes Remake of Al Pacino Classic 'And Justice for All' as 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Wraps

With The Lincoln Lawyer ending after its fifth season, Netflix is developing a gritty remake of the 1979 film And Justice for All, featuring a corrupt legal system theme.

Netflix has built a reputation for turning book adaptations into long-running series, and The Lincoln Lawyer is one of its most successful examples. Based on the novels by Michael Connelly, the show stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, a defense attorney who operates out of his Lincoln Town Car.

The series has been praised for its faithful adaptation and compelling legal cases, earning a renewal for a fourth and now a fifth season. However, Netflix has announced that the upcoming fifth season will be the show's final chapter, leaving a void in its lineup for a gripping legal drama. Fans are eager to see what the streamer will offer next, and it appears that a new project is already in development that could capture the same audience.

According to recent reports, Netflix is officially developing a remake of the 1979 film And Justice for All, which originally starred Al Pacino as an idealistic attorney battling a corrupt legal system. The new adaptation is being written by Jeremy Miller and Dan Cohn, and is described as a gritty look inside an idealistic attorney's flawed life as he struggles with a corrupted legal system until he finally snaps.

The project is being produced by Ross Fineman, who also serves as an executive producer on The Lincoln Lawyer, suggesting a continuity of quality and tone. While details are scarce, the description hints at a darker and more intense narrative that could span multiple seasons. The original film was nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Pacino, and its iconic final courtroom scene remains a touchstone of legal cinema.

The new series will likely expand on the film's single-case narrative to allow for a more serialized exploration of legal and personal conflicts. The character of Arthur Kirkland, originally played by Al Pacino, is a passionate and principled lawyer who faces mounting pressure from a system that rewards corruption and cynicism. The remake's gritty tone suggests it will not shy away from the moral ambiguities of the legal profession, much like The Lincoln Lawyer did with Mickey Haller's own struggles.

However, while Haller often navigates grey areas with charm and pragmatism, the new protagonist appears to be on a more explosive trajectory. The involvement of Ross Fineman ensures that the production values and writing will be on par with Netflix's best legal dramas. It remains to be seen who will take on the iconic lead role. Al Pacino is reportedly not involved in the remake, opening the door for a new actor to make the part their own.

Given Netflix's history of fast-tracking projects, it is possible that the series could premiere as early as next year. The streamer has found success with similar remakes, such as the recent adaptation of The Shining-inspired series The Haunting of Hill House. If And Justice for All captures the same energy, it could become a worthy successor to The Lincoln Lawyer. For now, fans of legal thrillers have a lot to anticipate as details emerge about this promising new project





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Netflix And Justice For All Remake Legal Drama The Lincoln Lawyer

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