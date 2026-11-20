Netflix aims to secure streaming rights for Empire City, a new action film from Leawood Films. A final deal decision is expected by Thanksgiving.

Netflix is actively pursuing the digital streaming rights for Empire City, a high-stakes action thriller produced by Leawood Films. The streaming giant is racing to finalize a licensing agreement with the newly established production entity. AMC Theatres launched Leawood Films as a fresh venture to develop and distribute exclusive content for global audiences. This strategic move signals a significant shift in how theatrical releases transition to streaming platforms.

The Leawood Films Launch Strategy

Leawood Films operates with a high-profile advisory board comprising industry veterans who bring extensive experience in global distribution and marketing. Toby Emmerich, the former chairman of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, serves as a key advisor to the new company. His background in major studio operations provides strategic guidance for Leawood Films emerging projects.

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Ricky Strauss, a former executive in marketing for both Apple and Disney, advises on consumer engagement and brand positioning. His expertise helps ensure that new films reach the widest possible demographic across digital and traditional media. Kyle Davies, a former distribution head at Paramount, rounds out the advisory team with deep knowledge of theatrical windows and rights management.

Empire City Plot and Cast Details

The narrative of Empire City focuses on Rhett, a former Navy SEAL who has transitioned into a career as a firefighter. He is married to a police officer serving with the New York Police Department. The couple faces a catastrophic hostage crisis inside a towering skyscraper. This setup creates intense pressure as they must coordinate their rescue efforts while under siege.

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Michael Matthews directs the film with a focus on collaborative action sequences. Unlike typical narratives that separate law enforcement from emergency responders, Rhett and his wife Dani navigate the dangerous situation together. They work alongside their respective squads to secure the safety of the hostages trapped within the building. This approach emphasizes teamwork and dual-responsibility in crisis management.

Omari Hardwick joins the cast as Hawkins, bringing intensity to the supporting role. Paul Ben-Victor portrays Commissioner Lance Davies, adding political weight to the crisis response. Mel Jarnson plays Leda, while Josh Helman takes on the character of Nebraska. Michael Imperioli appears as Mayor Holloway, and Danny Huston plays Charles Clybourn. These performers create a diverse ensemble cast handling the unfolding disaster.

Production Team and Streaming Deadline

Producers Marc Butan, Gerard Butler, Paul Currie, Alan Siegel, and Brian Tucker oversee the financial and creative aspects of Empire City. Gerard Butler is involved in bringing this action-heavy project to the screen. Executive producers Quirin Berg, Alastair Burlingham, Edward Fee, and Alexandra Jansse assist in finalizing distribution agreements.

A final decision regarding the streaming rights for Empire City is expected by Thanksgiving. Netflix aims to secure these rights to add a major exclusive title to its library. The timeline suggests that the agreement will be formalized in late autumn, aligning with typical holiday season content strategies. This deadline puts pressure on negotiations to conclude before the major US holiday period.

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Impact on Streaming Market Dynamics

The acquisition of Empire City represents a significant content push for Netflix in the action genre. Leawood Films utilizes its theatrical connections through AMC Theatres to create premium content. This hybrid model allows films to maintain theatrical prestige while gaining massive digital reach. Industry observers view this as a growing trend in modern media distribution.

Competitors in the streaming space are closely watching how Leawood Films structures its deals. The involvement of former executives from Warner Bros, Disney, and Paramount indicates a serious attempt to challenge established players. The success of Empire City could set a precedent for how independent producers negotiate with tech giants. Viewers can expect more high-budget action titles to shift toward streaming exclusivity in the coming years.