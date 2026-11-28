Netflix is giving originals bigger theatrical runs, with the Cliff Booth sequel in over 250 IMAX theaters before its December 23 streaming debut.

Netflix is giving several of its original movies an unusually robust theatrical run this year. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel directed by David Fincher, headlined by Brad Pitt, and written by Quentin Tarantino, opened in more than 250 IMAX locations nationwide this week. The film is expected to generate around $5 million over the extended Thanksgiving period before arriving on Netflix on December 23, following a 28-day theatrical window.

The Cliff Booth sequel is not the only Netflix title with a big-screen push. A World War II epic starring Nicholas Galitzine and Bill Skarsgård also received a theatrical run this week, ahead of its own streaming debut. That shift in strategy has drawn attention across the film industry.

Also read The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth Plot Explanation and Ending Breakdown

How Netflix Theatrical Windows Are Working in Practice

The Cliff Booth sequel will run in theaters for 28 days before it becomes available on Netflix. That window gives audiences a chance to see the film on the large screen before it reaches home viewers, and it sets a clear timetable for subscribers waiting for the title.

The World War II epic debuted in theaters on October 30 and grossed nearly $1 million during its theatrical run. At its peak, the movie played in roughly 310 theaters. Those figures show a modest box office result compared with the sequel's opening footprint, but they still confirm that a wide regional release was possible for a Netflix original.

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La Bola Negra, an Oscar contender, has generated $4 million at the domestic box office so far. The film will debut on Netflix on December 2 after a record 47-day theatrical run. That run is the longest of the three titles discussed here, and it places the film at the center of the streamer's changing approach to cinema exhibition.

Why Netflix Is Changing Its Stance on Cinemas

Netflix has long released some original films in theaters, either to qualify for Oscar consideration or to support publicity campaigns. Those limited releases were often short and targeted. The current wave of longer theatrical runs signals a more deliberate effort to treat cinemas as a meaningful part of the release strategy.

The streamer's interest in the theatrical market became clearer in 2025, when Netflix made a bid to acquire Warner Bros. That deal ultimately did not move forward, but the attempt revealed how seriously the company was considering a larger role in movie theaters. Netflix is now planning to give next year's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew a global theatrical run in collaboration with Sony.

What the Theatrical Push Means for Viewers and the Industry

For moviegoers, the strategy means more opportunities to see Netflix originals on a big screen before they stream at home. Fans of the Cliff Booth sequel can watch it in IMAX theaters through the Thanksgiving period, while viewers of La Bola Negra will have a longer window in cinemas before its December 2 release on Netflix.

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For the wider industry, the results will show whether theatrical runs can support a streaming service's film slate without weakening home viewing. The upcoming December 2 and December 23 streaming dates, along with the global Narnia release planned with Sony, will offer the next clear measures of how this approach performs.