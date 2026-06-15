Netflix Expands Podcast Offerings with New iHeartMedia Deal

Netflix is adding several new podcast shows to its content library as part of its push to diversify entertainment and boost subscriber engagement. The expanded partnership with iHeartMedia includes new and select library episodes, building on a previous collaboration that brought daily live radio to the platform. iHeartMedia retains full audio rights and independent distribution.

Netflix is expanding its content library by adding several new podcast shows, including those featuring Hollywood stars. This move is part of Netflix 's broader strategy to diversify its entertainment offerings beyond traditional streaming, incorporating formats like podcasts and live sports events.

The goal is to enhance user engagement and attract more subscribers in an increasingly competitive and mature streaming market. The expanded partnership with iHeartMedia builds on an existing collaboration announced late last year, which introduced Netflix's first daily live program via the radio show "The Breakfast Club.

" Under the new deal, Netflix will gain access to all new episodes from the podcast lineup as well as selected library episodes from each show. The podcasts will start rolling out on Netflix in the coming months. Netflix already hosts over a dozen original iHeartMedia podcasts, such as the true crime series "My Favorite Murder," the comedy show "This Is Important," and the mental health podcast "The Psychology of your 20s.

" Importantly, iHeartMedia retains all audio-only rights and will continue distributing the shows on iHeartRadio and other platforms, ensuring they remain accessible outside of Netflix's subscription service





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Netflix Podcasts Iheartmedia Streaming Subscriber Growth Content Expansion Live Sports The Breakfast Club My Favorite Murder This Is Important The Psychology Of Your 20S

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