Netflix Expands Deal For Billion-View Kids Hit ‘Masha And The Bear’

Netflix has acquired two more seasons of animated series Masha and the Bear and extended its deal for previous and spin-off seasons of the hit show.

Monte-Carlo TV Festival’s 65th Edition: An Inside Take On The Event’s Industry-Fan FormulaBased on a Russian folk tale, the Animaccord-produced and distributed show revolves around the adventures of a little girl named Masha and a bear.

The Russian show has been massively popular around the world, racking up billions of views on Animaccord said the new episodes will see Masha entering kindergarten for the very first time and will also feature the Yeti family in a new winter adventure. They also promised event-style episodes and some big character moments.

'Squid Game', 'Avengers: Age Of Ultron' & 'Exit' Actors Board Netflix's Korean Crime Thriller 'Paper Man' The new deal sees Netflix land Seasons 8 and 9 of the show. The streamer has also secured continued rights to Seasons 1 through 7 as well as spin-off properties Masha’s Tales and Masha’s Spooky Stories. The deal extends Masha rights to Netflix in over 100 countries, including the U.S. and Canada.

In Europe, it will be on Netflix in countries including France and Portugal and those in the Nordic and Benelux regions. In Asia, Netflix has it for territories including India, Japan, Korea and Malaysia. It also has it for the Middle East and Latin America. The series was created by Oleg Kuzovkov who recently set up his own label, Studio MiM, and is working on Masha and the Bear movies.

Animaccord, meanwhile, said last month that it is seeking “judicial recognition of its exclusive rights to the characters of the series”. A-List NYC Crowd For Game 3; Trump Jeered By Knicks Fans During AnthemComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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