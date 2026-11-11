Current and former Netflix executives have expressed discontent to CEO Ted Sarandos regarding the company's strategic direction and operational changes. The unrest stems from perceived misalignment between the company's public image and internal realities, particularly concerning content quality and market positioning.

‘Much Ado About Nothing’ With Tom Hiddleston & Hayley Atwell Sells Out, Tops $2M Gross; ‘Here There Are Blueberries’, ‘Downstate’, ‘Fantasticks’ Fill Seats – Broadway Box OfficeValley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, in April, with other artists set to perform over the April weekend includingThe fest’s weekends – April 9-11 and April 16-18 – will be headlined by Dua Lipa on Fridays, Tame Impala on Saturdays and SZA on Sundays.

Daddy Yankee will get his own bonus headlining “In The Desert” spot, as will Justice with a Bunker debut of “Blinded by the Lights. ”Other top-billed artists appearing over the weekend are Madonna, Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver, Zara Larsson, Weezer, Dom Dolla, Kygo, Empire of the Sun and Role Model.

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Tiësto, Martin Garrix and Role Model will perform, as will The Neighbourhood and Becky G.Also on the roster: Kehlani, Jisoo, Adéla, Maneskin, Four Tet, Remi Wolf, Victoria Monét, Caroline Polachek, EsDeeKid, Underworld, Nettspend, Pinegrove, Leon Thomas, Peggy Gou, Giorgio Moroder, Mariah the Scientist, Babymonster, Magdalena Bay, Murda Beatz, Xaviersobased, Bella Kay, Haute & Freddy, Bea Miller, Gang of Youths, Martin Garrix and many others. Sarandos Faces Unrest From Past & Present Execs Over Netflix’s Direction