Netflix "East of Eden" Surges to 28.9 Million Views in Four Weeks

The seven‑episode adaptation of Steinbeck's novel climbs to 28.9 million views by its fourth week, second only to "Adolescence," marking one of Netflix's fastest‑growing limited series.

Netflix's new limited series "East of Eden" has captured a growing audience, reaching a cumulative 28.9 million views by week four after its premiere. The seven‑episode show has jumped 4.4 times from its debut week's 6.5 million views, making it the second fastest‑rising title behind " Adolescence," which grew 4.7 times over the same period.

Viewership Growth Matches Netflix's Biggest Hits

In the twelve‑week window since 2025 when Netflix's English‑language Top 10 lists have tracked a title for four consecutive weeks, only eleven limited series have shown a comparable rise. "East of Eden" stands out by matching the trajectory of blockbusters such as "His & Hers" and "Lord of the Flies." The 4.4‑fold increase from 6.5 to 28.9 million views places the show just behind "Adolescence," underscoring its rapid audience expansion.

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Creator Zoe Kazan's Adaptation Brings Steinbeck to Life

Creator and writer Zoe Kazan adapted John Steinbeck's 1952 novel for television, producing a series that follows the Trask family across generations in California's Salinas Valley during the early 20th century. Pugh heads the cast as Cathy Ames, a complex figure whose decisions ripple through her family. The ensemble also includes Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts, Ciarán Hinds, Martha Plimpton, Joseph Zada, and Joe Anders.

Kazan co‑showruns the series with Jeb Stuart, while Pugh serves as an executive producer. The show's narrative explores morality, family dynamics, and the long‑term effects of choice, themes that resonate with viewers and critics alike.

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What the Numbers Mean for Netflix's Limited‑Series Strategy

"East of Eden's" performance demonstrates Netflix's ability to revive classic literature for contemporary audiences. The four‑week viewership spike indicates strong word‑of‑mouth marketing and a growing appetite for period dramas. As Netflix continues to invest in original limited series, titles with similar upward trends may receive additional promotion and potential extensions for future seasons.

For viewers, the series confirms that compelling storytelling can drive sustained engagement, even for shows that launch with a modest initial audience. Netflix will monitor its performance beyond week four to determine long‑term success and possible renewal plans.