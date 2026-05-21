Netflix Drops Docuseries on Michael Jackson's 2005 Trial, Sparks Criticism

Netflix has released the first trailer for a three-part docuseries exploring Michael Jackson's infamous 2005 criminal trial, following the late singer's biopic which sparked fierce backlash for omitting his child abuse allegations. The series dissects the case against Jackson from the perspectives of both the prosecution and the defense, with interviews with key individuals involved in the trial and media figures. After it was released last month, the film titeled Michael showed it was breaking records at the box office, despite criticism from the public for censoring mentions of abuse allegations.

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for a new docuseries exploring Michael Jackson 's infamous 2005 criminal trial , just weeks after the late singer's biopic broke records at the box office and sparked fierce backlash for omitting his child abuse allegations .

In 2003, the King of Pop was charged with multiple counts of child molestation involving 13-year-old cancer patient Gavin Arvizo, resulting in the high-profile trial two years later, where he ended up being acquitted. The upcoming docuseries, Michael Jackson: The Verdict, dissects the case against Jackson from the perspectives of both the prosecution and the defense, with interviews with key individuals who were inside the courtroom, including jurors and media figures.

It is set to be released on the streaming platform on June 3, while the Jackson biopic continues to rake in millions in cinemas, following its release last month. The film, titled Michael, stars the hitmaker's real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson as the King Of Pop, and charts his life from being in the Jackson 5 in the Sixties to his early solo career.

But despite breaking box office records, it has faced major criticism over the producers' decision to cut out all of the abuse allegations, which began in 1993 and have continued to plague Jackson even after his death in 2009. The trailer for the Netflix three-part series opens with police searching Jackson's Neverland Ranch, while a voiceover says: 'He's the most famous man in the world, being accused of the most heinous crime in the world.

' There is then footage shown of the Billie Jean star waving to crowds of fans holding signs to show their support outside the courthouse, along with court drawings of his accusers giving evidence. Interspersed are clips of new interviews with participants involved in the trial, from the perspective of both the defense and prosecution, as members of the jury.

One juror can be seen detailing how they came to determine the verdict, saying: 'What has to be proven is beyond a reasonable doubt. Can you doubt that happened?

' Footage is also shown depicting the media circus surrounding the trial and a shot of Macaulay Culkin arriving at court to testify on Jackson's behalf. The pair's friendship has long been under scrutiny, particularly as it begun when the Home Alone star was just 10 years old and also due to Jackson's claims that he would regularly sleep in a bed with Macaulay on one side and Kieran Culkin on the other.

However, Macaulay has publicly declared that 'he never did anything to me. I never saw him do anything', telling Esquire in 2020: 'If I had something to speak up about, I would totally do it. But no, I never saw anything; he never did anything.





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Netflix Docuseries Michael Jackson 2005 Criminal Trial Focus On Both Prosecution And Defense Jurors And Media Figures Macaulay Culkin Abuse Allegations Canceled Upcoming Series

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