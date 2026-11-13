Netflix Documentary Links Russell Brand and David Walliams to New Sexual Misconduct Allegations

A new Netflix documentary exposes chilling audio of Russell Brand and David Walliams joking about sexual assaults, amid Brand's prison sentence and fresh grooming claims against Walliams.

Russell Brand and David Walliams are at the center of a renewed public outcry following the release of a new Netflix documentary that highlights a disturbing past exchange between the two entertainers. The British television personality and the former comedian are featured in clips where they make light of sexual violence, a revelation emerging just days after Brand received a lengthy prison sentence for severe crimes.

Brand was this week sentenced to ten years and six months in prison for rape and three sexual assaults against women, marking a definitive legal conclusion to his criminal trial. As his incarceration begins, new allegations have surfaced against his former colleague, with an investigation published on Tuesday accusing Little Britain star Walliams of sexual misconduct, including grooming girls as young as 15 for sex. Walliams denies these serious claims, but the timing of the documentary release has intensified scrutiny on their past professional relationship.

Also read Celebrities who spoke out against David Walliams and Russell Brand

The Infamous Radio 2 Joke

The core of the controversy centers on an audio clip from Brand's Radio 2 show, featured in the documentary titled Russell Brand: Open Secret. In the recording, David Walliams phones in to discuss their friendship, making a grim joke about having sex with fans in toilets. When Brand greets him with, 'You alright David?', Walliams responds by referencing social occasions where Brand allegedly claimed he was being tossed off in toilets by fans.

Walliams states, 'Well I'd like that but unfortunately every time I've ever made it to a social occasion with you, you've always said, 'Oh sorry I can't come, I'm just about to be tossed off in the toilets by some fan'.' The studio audience laughs at the remark, to which Brand replies, 'That's obviously a euphemism that David's using there.' This specific exchange serves as a focal point for critics who view the comment as trivializing sexual assault, particularly in light of the concurrent legal proceedings against both men.

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New Allegations Against Russell Brand

Alongside the documentary, six more women have accused Brand of sexual misconduct today, including non-consensual sex. One specific allegation involves a London venue employee in her 20s, who claims Brand attempted to pull her into a disabled toilet where she feared sexual assault. The incident is dated to 2015, during a period when Brand was at the height of his career.

The accuser told The Times that Brand's staff directed her toward a disabled toilet after stating he 'fancies you' and 'wants you'. Inside the dark lavatory, she alleges Brand opened the door and tried to entice her in before claiming he needed toilet paper. When she handed it to him, she says he grabbed her forearm tightly, preventing her from leaving.

She described feeling trapped as Brand stood directly behind her, noting she feared he would sexually assault her if she entered the stall further. She managed to escape into another room, where she 'properly cried, because I felt like a piece of meat'. This account adds to the extensive list of accusations that led to his conviction, including a previous allegation from his trial regarding an oral rape attempt in a toilet in 2004.

David Walliams Under Investigation

Simultaneously, David Walliams is facing a severe legal and reputational crisis following an investigation published on Tuesday. The report accuses the actor of using his status to target young teenagers, with one accuser, identified as Jade, alleging sexual assault when she was 15. Jade, quoted by ITV News and The Guardian, claims Walliams contacted her online before meeting her in Soho.

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The allegation states that Walliams drove Jade to his home in his Aston Martin after their meeting in London. These claims are part of a broader wave of misconduct allegations that have swept through the British entertainment industry. Walliams has categorically denied all claims of grooming or sexual abuse, but the documentary's inclusion of the toilet joke has been cited by supporters of the accusers as evidence of a pattern of inappropriate behavior and a culture of silence.

Impact on Industry Standards

The dual scandals involving Brand and Walliams have triggered a significant response from television chiefs and regulatory bodies. TV chiefs face a legal crackdown to make them protect women and girls from predatory entertainers following these high-profile cases. The industry is now under pressure to implement stricter safeguarding measures and accountability protocols for staff and talent.

In Russell Brand: Open Secret, released today, Netflix announces the film will follow Brand, 51, 'from comedy stardom to a criminal trial'. The documentary features archive footage of stand-up routines and roles, but also includes harrowing testimony from Brand's ex-girlfriend, Jordan Martin. She described being sexually assaulted by him during a fit of jealous rage, detailing an incident in a UK hotel where he broke her phone and assaulted her after she spoke to a former partner.

Martin also revealed that Brand forced her to brush her teeth until they bled so he could 'taste anonymous'. Her testimony, combined with the new audio clip of Brand and Walliams, provides a comprehensive look at the behavior that has led to the current legal and social reckoning. The case highlights the urgent need for systemic change in how the entertainment sector handles allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of power.