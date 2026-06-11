Netflix Develops Hit Man TV Series Based on 2024 Film Starring Glen Powell

Netflix is developing a television series adaptation of its 2024 dark comedy thriller Hit Man. The film, starring Glen Powell as a college professor who poses as a hit man for police, is being expanded into a series with Powell and writer-director Richard Linklater serving as executive producers alongside Stephen Falk and a team from AGC Television and BarnStorm Productions.

Netflix 's dark comedy thriller film Hit Man , released in 2024, is being adapted into a television series by the streaming giant. The original movie, directed by Richard Linklater , centers on a college professor who doubles as an undercover operative for law enforcement by posing as a contract killer.

The plot thickens when he attempts to assist a woman seeking to escape her abusive husband, leading to a complicated romantic entanglement. According to Deadline, Netflix has officially moved into development on the series. Glen Powell, who played the lead role in the film, will reprise his involvement as an executive producer for the TV adaptation. Richard Linklater, the writer of the movie, will also join Powell in an executive producer capacity.

The series is being penned by Stephen Falk. Production is being handled by AGC Television in collaboration with Powell's BarnStorm Productions. A deep roster of executive producers has been assembled, including Stuart Ford, Miguel A. Palos Jr., Lourdes Diaz, Steve Barnett, Alan Powell, Vicky Patel, Shivani Rawat, and Julie Goldstein, alongside Falk, Powell, and Linklater.

This project represents a strategic expansion of the Hit Man universe, transforming a successful standalone film into a serialized format that can explore deeper character arcs and more intricate storylines. The shift from a two-hour film to a multi-episode series allows for greater narrative complexity, potentially delving into the professor's dual life, the ethical ambiguities of his work, and the broader landscape of the undercover operations he participates in.

The involvement of key creatives like Powell and Linklater ensures a continuity of vision and tone from the original movie, which was praised for its unique blend of dark humor and suspenseful thriller elements. The decision to adapt Hit Man for television reflects Netflix's ongoing strategy of mining its successful film library for series content, a formula that has yielded hits like the anthology series based on the film To All the Boys I've Loved Before and the ongoing Wednesday series derived from the Addams Family films.

For Glen Powell, this venture into producing and adapting his recent work marks a significant step in his career evolution, following his breakout role in the film and his growing profile as a leading man in Hollywood. Richard Linklater's participation is also noteworthy, given his distinctive directorial voice and his experience with both independent cinema and more mainstream projects.

As the series enters development, many details remain uncertain, including the potential casting for the lead role beyond Powell's producing involvement, the intended narrative scope-whether it will be a direct continuation of the film's story or a new chapter-and the planned number of episodes. The creative team will need to navigate the challenges of translating a tightly woven cinematic plot into an open-ended series format while preserving the core themes of identity, morality, and the blurred lines between law enforcement and criminality.

The success of such an adaptation will hinge on maintaining the sharp writing and tonal balance that made the original film compelling, while expanding the world in ways that feel organic and engaging for a serialized audience. More updates regarding the Hit Man series are expected as Netflix moves forward with development





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Netflix Hit Man TV Series Adaptation Glen Powell Richard Linklater Stephen Falk AGC Television Barnstorm Productions Dark Comedy Thriller Undercover Executive Producer Streaming

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