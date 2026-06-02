Netflix Developing TV Remake of Al Pacino's ...And Justice for All

Netflix is set to produce a television series remake of the 1979 Al Pacino crime thriller ...And Justice for All, with Sony Pictures Television and writers Jeremy Miller and Dan Cohn adapting the story into a modern update about an idealistic attorney fighting a corrupted legal system.

A classic Al Pacino crime thriller is being reimagined for television, with Netflix developing a series remake of the 1979 film ... And Justice for All.

According to Deadline, the project is coming from Sony Pictures Television, with writing duo Jeremy Miller and Dan Cohn adapting the story for a modern audience. The original film, directed by Norman Jewison, starred Pacino as Arthur Kirkland, an idealistic defense attorney who finds himself defending a judge accused of rape-a case that becomes even more fraught because Kirkland harbors personal grudges against the judge.

The narrative delves into the moral and professional dilemmas faced by Kirkland as he navigates a legal system rife with corruption and hypocrisy, ultimately exploring the psychological toll until he reaches a breaking point. The supporting cast included Jack Warden, John Forsythe, Lee Strasberg, Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Lahti, Craig T. Nelson, Thomas Waites, and Sam Levene.

The film was both a critical and commercial success, earning two Academy Award nominations-one for Pacino's lead performance and another for the screenplay by Barry Levinson and Valerie Curtin. With a production budget of $4 million, it grossed $33.3 million at the box office. The upcoming series aims to update these themes for today, focusing on a contemporary attorney's battle against a deeply flawed judicial apparatus.

The description emphasizes a gritty portrayal of systemic corruption and the protagonist's descent into turmoil. This adaptation joins a wave of revivals that reinterpret iconic films for serialized television, leveraging Netflix's global platform to reach a new generation of viewers. The creative team's challenge will be to retain the essence of the original's moral outrage while expanding the narrative scope for a multi-episode format.

More details about casting, production timeline, and release date are expected to be announced in the future





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Netflix Al Pacino ...And Justice For All Remake TV Series Sony Pictures Television Jeremy Miller Dan Cohn Norman Jewison Crime Thriller Legal Drama Arthur Kirkland Barry Levinson Valerie Curtin Oscar Nominations

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