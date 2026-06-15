Netflix Developing 'Icebreaker' Series Based on Hannah Grace's Novel

Netflix has announced that they will be developing a series based on Hannah Grace's best-selling novel 'Icebreaker.' The series will be a college romance series that follows Anastasia Allen, a competitive figure skater aiming to compete in the Olympics. However, her whole world changes when hockey player Nate Hawkins is forced to share the rink, and she must battle between the undeniable chemistry or her chances to go pro.

" Netflix is stepping onto the ice. Hockey is becoming the hottest sport in the world following the success of Prime Video 's Off Campus and HBO and Crave 's Heated Rivalry.

Off Campus, adapted from Elle Kennedy's best-selling novels, became a viral success and dominated the streaming charts. Heated Rivalry was a major phenomenon, with fans clamoring for even more from the queer hockey series. The streaming giant has officially announced that Icebreaker, a best-selling novel written by Hannah Grace, is set to be developed into a series.

Amanda Lasher, known for Gossip Girl, will be the series's showrunner, and she shared that 'I have been a fan of steamy YA since the seventh grade, reading Judy Blume stealthily hidden behind a textbook. I love this genre, and it's been a joy working with Jade, the team at Unwell, and Netflix to bring Hannah Grace's beloved Icebreaker novel to the screen,' with Tudum.

Icebreaker is a college romance series that follows Anastasia Allen, who is a competitive figure skater aiming to compete in the Olympics. However, her whole world changes when hockey player Nate Hawkins is forced to share the rink, and she must battle between the undeniable chemistry or her chances to go pro. More to come...





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Netflix Hockey Icebreaker Amanda Lasher Elle Kennedy Prime Video HBO Crave Queer Hockey Series College Romance Series Competitive Figure Skater Olympics Hockey Player Rink Chemistry Chances To Go Pro Hannah Grace Novel Series Showrunner Tudum

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