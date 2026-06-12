Netflix Developing Hit Man TV Series with Glen Powell, Richard Linklater, and Stephen Falk

Netflix is developing a television series adaptation of the 2024 film 'Hit Man,' with Glen Powell and Richard Linklater executive producing, and Stephen Falk (You're the Worst) serving as writer and showrunner.

Netflix is developing a television series adaptation of the 2024 film Hit Man , with star Glen Powell and director Richard Linklater executive producing. Acclaimed showrunner Stephen Falk , creator of the FX comedy-drama You're the Worst, has been attached to write the series and will serve as executive producer.

The potential show is being produced through AGC Television and Powell's BarnStorm Productions. Falk joins a producing team that includes BarnStorm's Dan Cohen alongside AGC's Stuart Ford, Miguel A. Palos Jr and Lourdes Diaz.

Additionally, Steve Barnett, Alan Powell, Vicky Patel, Shivani Rawat and Julie Goldstein will serve as co-executive producers. While Netflix declined to comment on the development, details remain under wraps but the series is expected to follow the film's core premise. The original movie, released in 2024, centers on an unassuming college professor who works as a police contractor. His job involves using elaborate disguises and crafting different characters to pose as a fake hitman, thereby catching real suspects.

This premise draws comparisons to J.J. Abrams' ABC spy drama Alias, where the protagonist assumed multiple identities. Powell also utilizes disguises, including prosthetics, in his Hulu comedy series Chad Powers, demonstrating the actor's versatility with transformative character work. AGC Studios first announced the film in May 2022, and it quickly secured international sales ahead of its fall production start.

The movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival and debuted in North America at the Toronto International Film Festival. Netflix acquired it for multiple territories, including the U.S. and UK, in a substantial $20 million deal. Hit Man earned strong reviews after its June 2024 Netflix release following a limited theatrical run. Powell received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance, while he and Linklater earned a Writers Guild of America Award nomination for their screenplay.

The series joins a growing list of Netflix film-to-television adaptations, including the To All the Boys spin-off XO, Kitty and the upcoming Extraction series starring Chris Hemsworth. This trend reflects the streaming giant's strategy of expanding successful movie properties into serialized storytelling. With Falk's proven track record in blending sharp humor with emotional depth in You're the Worst, the Hit Man series promises to delve further into the characters and their undercover operations.

The involvement of Linklater, whose filmography includes dialogue-driven classics like Before Sunrise and Boyhood, suggests a thoughtful and character-focused approach to the adaptation. As production details emerge, fans can anticipate a show that maintains the film's clever premise while exploring new narrative avenues. The collaboration between Powell and Linklater, who previously teamed up on Hit Man, continues to yield promising results with this ambitious television project.

The series is expected to expand on the world of the film, potentially introducing new cases and disguises while delving into the protagonist's personal life and moral dilemmas. With a strong creative team in place, Netflix's Hit Man series has the potential to become a standout addition to the streaming platform's original programming





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