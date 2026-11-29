Explore the major Netflix releases for December 2026, including the new Pride and Prejudice adaptation, Selling Sunset Season 10, and The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey limited series.

Netflix has finalized its streaming schedule for December 2026, offering a diverse lineup that spans classic literature, luxury reality television, and gripping true-crime investigations. The platform is launching several high-profile titles throughout the month, beginning with a fresh adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved novel and returning to the high-stakes world of Los Angeles real estate.

Pride and Prejudice Adaptation Details

Dolly Alderton's new six-part series Pride and Prejudice premieres on Netflix on December 3, 2026. Directed by Euros Lyn, known for Heartstopper, the production features a star-studded cast including Freya Mavor as Jane, Emma Corrin as Elizabeth, and Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy. Olivia Colman and Rufus Sewell also join the ensemble in this modern take on the Bennet sisters' quest for love and societal acceptance.

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Selling Sunset Season Ten Returns

The tenth season of Selling Sunset arrives on December 4, 2026, bringing back original cast members Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa alongside Bre Tiesi and Amanza Smith. The new season focuses on significant workplace dynamics and conflicts within the O Group brokerage as agents navigate a shifting real estate landscape in Los Angeles.

JonBenet Ramsey Limited Series

Netflix will release The Murder of JonBenet Ramsey on December 10, 2026. This limited series investigates the 1996 murder of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey in Boulder, Colorado. Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen portray Patsy and John Ramsey, exploring the media frenzy and unsolved questions surrounding the case from multiple perspectives three decades later.

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Tantara and South Korean Drama

Viewers can look forward to Tantara on December 11, 2026, which explores the South Korean entertainment industry of the 1970s. The series follows a group of friends from humble beginnings as they pursue fame and navigate the competitive world of show business during a glamorous yet challenging era.

Additional December Releases

Beyond these headline titles, Netflix is also bringing back fan-favorite series such as Emily in Paris for new episodes in December. The lineup ensures there is content for every type of viewer, whether they seek holiday cheer, luxury real estate drama, or deep dives into true-crime history.