Netflix December 2026 features Cliff Booth's return, the final Emily in Paris season, La Bola Negra, and more exclusive originals starting December 1st.

Netflix is concluding the 2026 calendar year with a robust lineup of licensed and original content designed to maintain its position as a dominant streaming platform. The studio's strategy relies heavily on its proprietary library, with a significant influx of exclusive titles arriving throughout December. This includes holiday specials, award-winning international dramas, and the highly anticipated return of Brad Pitt's character Cliff Booth.

December 2026 Streaming Launches

Netflix Officially begins its December rollout on December 1st, 2026, with a diverse set of new offerings. The day features the Netflix Original film La Bola Negra from 2026, the documentary Marcos: Another World Is Possible, and the 2024 film Merry Missed Connection. Viewers can also access The Good Boss Limited Series, the 2018 documentary Three Identical Strangers, and the 2026 documentary World War II: Behind Enemy Lines.

Also read December 2026 to February 2027 New TV Shows List Release Dates

New Original Releases Early December

The schedule continues with the Netflix Original Secrets arriving on December 3rd, 2026. Early next week brings major title drops on December 8th and December 9th. The most notable launch occurs on December 11th, 2026, which introduces a massive wave of new content including the 2026 Netflix Original film Proxies, the Season 1 debut of Mega-Verse, the Season 1 launch of Tantara, and the 2026 Netflix Original film Jean-Michel Basquiat.

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High-Profile Returns and Sports Events

The December 11th update also features the final season of Emily in Paris, marking the end of the popular fashion drama.同日, Netflix airs the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua 2026 boxing match and the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 Final Draw, both as 2026 Originals. The limited series The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey is scheduled to premiere on December 9th, while Yolanthe Season 2 arrives on December 10th. The 2026 Netflix Original Permafrost is also part of this mid-month expansion.

Context From November and Holiday Content

These December releases follow a strong November 2026 period that included the second season of Black Doves, the teen drama The Body, and animated films Steps and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Mystery thrillers Heartland, Obsession, Smile, and Deck the Halls also dropped last month. Netflix is set to expand its holiday catalog with all Shrek movies, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, and Harmony Korine's Spring Breakers, ensuring a full slate of entertainment for the year-end.