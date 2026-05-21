Netflix Crime Series Updates - Evil Genius Starring Danielle Macdonald

A major Netflix crime series adaptation has earned an update. The movie stars Danielle Macdonald, Patricia Arquette, and more, and it's based on the four-part series Evil Genius which followed the case of Brian Wells and the real life of Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong.

A major Netflix crime series adaptation has earned an update. Courteney Cox , the creator and writer of " Evil Genius ", directed and starred in the movie based on a four-part series.

The film stars Danielle Macdonald, Patricia Arquette, David Harbour, Michael Chernus, Garret Dillahunt, Tom McCarthy, Gregory Alan Williams, Ryan Eggold, Owen Teague, and Harlow Jane. The movie follows the real-life story of Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong, the subject of the series, and her involvement in the bank robbery that led to Brian Wells' death. Danielle Macdonald, who recently wrapped filming, expressed her excitement for the movie and its mix of comedy and insanity within the intense story





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Evil Genius Courteney Cox Danielle Macdonald Netflix Crime Series Adaptation Real-Life Story Comedy Case Of Brian Wells FBI's Most Complicated Investigations Mix Of Comedy And Insanity Real Estate Heiress Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong

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