Netflix Confirms Stranger Things Spinoff Other Worlds Set in 1955 Nevada

Netflix officially confirms the live-action Stranger Things spinoff Other Worlds, set in 1955 Marion Nevada. Created by the Duffer Brothers and Kate Trefry, this prequel explores the origins of the Upside Down before the events of the main series.

Netflix has officially confirmed the details of its next major expansion to the Stranger Things universe with the announcement of Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure. This new live-action series serves as a prequel to the hit show, transporting viewers to a setting far removed from the familiar streets of Hawkins, Indiana. The project marks a significant shift for the franchise, which has previously relied on animated shorts and theatrical plays to broaden its reach.

The official series order was revealed on November 6, 2026, a date chosen for its symbolic significance as the anniversary of Will Byers' disappearance in the first season. Matt and Ross Duffer are listed as the joint co-creators of the new venture. They are working alongside longtime Stranger Things writer Kate Trefry, who will serve as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Trefry previously penned the script for the Henry Creel-centric prequel play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

Also read Netflix orders prequel to its other Stranger Things prequel

Acclaimed director Joe Wright, known for his work on Pride and Prejudice and Darkest Hour, has been hired to direct the first three episodes of the series. While the total number of episodes has not yet been confirmed, the involvement of such high-profile talent signals Netflix's commitment to maintaining high production values. Trefry expressed her excitement about returning to the franchise, stating it is an honor to bring this new chapter to life alongside the directors and the support of 21 Laps.

Prequel Set in 1955 Marion Nevada

Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure is set in Marion, Nevada, beginning on April 19, 1955. This timeline places the series significantly before the 1980s setting of the main show and even before Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which takes place in 1959. The teaser released by Netflix features a vintage bike and a choppy radio broadcast, panning to what appears to be a shady government facility under a thunderous sky.

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The choice of location is highly specific and ties directly into established lore from the main series. One of the most harrowing scenes in the final episodes of Stranger Things involves Henry Creel recalling the moment he first connected with the Mind Flayer. This event occurred in an underground desert cave near a military installation in Lincoln County, Nevada. The narrative thread suggests that this new series will explore the origins of these mysterious events.

Connection to Henry Creel and Mind Flayer Origins

The Duffer Brothers have confirmed that the spinoff will delve into the mysteries surrounding Henry Creel's past and the origins of the Mind Flayer. Although the brothers stated that the new series would not feature characters from Hawkins, the timeline and location create a potential link to Henry's earliest memories. The scene depicts an eight-year-old Henry attacking a scientist in a briefcase containing a glowing red rock, an event that predates his family's move to Hawkins in 1959.

Matt Duffer explained that the series will answer some of the loose threads remaining from the finale. He noted that while it is not a deep exploration of the Mind Flayer itself, it will provide clarity on the events that set the stage for the main narrative. This approach allows the show to expand the mythology without relying on the existing cast of characters.

The announcement follows a period of expansion for the franchise, which previously included the animated series Stranger Things: Tales From '85. That animated short was set between the second and third seasons of the main show. Additionally, the theatrical play Stranger Things: The First Shadow is currently running in London and New York, concluding in December and January respectively. These various projects demonstrate Netflix's strategy to keep the brand active between main season releases.

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Other Worlds represents a bold step for the franchise by moving away from the small-town aesthetic that defined the original series. By focusing on a prehistoric-era setting in the Nevada desert, the creators aim to provide a thrillingly fresh experience. The use of the iconic red logo in the teaser confirms the show's place within the broader Stranger Things brand, even as it carves out its own distinct identity.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting more details about the cast and plot of Other Worlds. The confirmation of Joe Wright as director and the specific 1955 setting provide a clear direction for the new story. As the franchise continues to grow, this prequel promises to deepen the lore of the Upside Down and the forces that govern it.

The official confirmation serves as a reminder of the enduring popularity of the Stranger Things universe. With a new creative team at the helm for this specific entry, the series aims to balance nostalgia with innovation. The connection to Henry Creel's past offers a unique opportunity to explore the roots of the supernatural threats that have plagued Hawkins for decades.

As production begins on this new chapter, viewers can expect a narrative that is both connected to the main series and distinct in its own right. The focus on 1950s America and government conspiracies adds a new layer of historical context to the sci-fi horror elements. This expansion allows the Duffer Brothers and their collaborators to continue storytelling in a richly detailed fictional world.