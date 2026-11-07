Netflix Confirms December 2026 Release Date for Rob Lowe and Maddie Ziegler Holiday Movie In a Holidaze

Netflix announces the streaming debut of In a Holidaze on December 2, 2026, a romantic comedy starring Rob Lowe and Maddie Ziegler based on Christina Lauren's novel, featuring a supernatural time-loop premise during the Christmas season.

Netflix has officially announced that its highly anticipated holiday release, In a Holidaze, will arrive on the streaming platform on December 2, 2026. This romantic comedy introduces a fresh and imaginative take on the beloved time-loop genre, blending supernatural elements with the emotional complexities of family dynamics and romantic entanglements.

The film stars Rob Lowe and Maddie Ziegler, marking a significant reunion of sorts as they navigate a story that promises both heartwarming moments and comedic mishaps. The movie is an adaptation of Christina Lauren's popular 2020 novel of the same name and is written and directed by Tiffany Paulsen. The project has garnered attention for its unique premise and star-studded cast, positioning it as a standout entry in the crowded field of seasonal holiday films.

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Maelyn Jones And Family Cabin

The narrative centers on Maelyn Jones, a young woman portrayed by Maddie Ziegler, who returns to her family's cabin for the Christmas holidays. Maelyn is dealing with significant personal turmoil, including the recent divorce of her parents, which has left her feeling emotionally unsettled and describes herself as an emotional wreck.

Her romantic life is equally complicated by a case of mistaken identity when she accidentally kisses Theo instead of his older brother Andrew, the man she has harbored deep feelings for. Seeking guidance, Maelyn turns to her longtime friend Benny for advice, but the situation becomes increasingly chaotic. The family also faces the stress of potentially losing their cherished cabin, the site of many cherished Christmas traditions.

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Time Loop And Supporting Cast

An unexpected accident triggers the central supernatural event of the film, casting Maelyn into a loop where she relives the same holiday week repeatedly, each iteration offering her a new opportunity to make different choices and resolve her personal conflicts. In addition to Lowe and Ziegler, the film features a robust supporting cast including Graham Phillips, Elias Kacavas, Patton Oswalt, and Jackie Sandler.

The production is backed by a dedicated team of producers and executive producers, including Leslie Morgenstein, Elysa Koplovitz Dutton, Dutton Billings, Galen Fletcher, and Rob Lowe himself. The film represents a continuation of Netflix's strategy to dominate the holiday viewing season with original content that appeals to a broad audience. While the release date is set for December 2026, the excitement surrounding the project is already building, with first-look images and trailers generating buzz among fans.

Themes And Holiday Release

The film explores themes of self-discovery, forgiveness, and the importance of family, all wrapped in a festive, snow-covered package. As the holiday season approaches, viewers can expect a story that balances humor with heartfelt drama, offering a modern twist on classic Christmas tropes and providing a fresh narrative experience for audiences looking for something new in the genre.