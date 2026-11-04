Netflix Cliff Booth Movie Excluded from Cinemark Regal Theaters

Cinemark and Regal exclude the new Brad Pitt film from their chains due to the short theatrical window. AMC Theaters will be the sole major exhibitor for the exclusive IMAX release in late 2026.

The upcoming theatrical release of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, starring Brad Pitt, is facing significant distribution hurdles after two major cinema chains declined to screen the film. Cinemark and Regal have formally decided not to exhibit the movie, leaving AMC Theaters as the exclusive major chain to show the title during its limited theatrical run.

Exclusive AMC Release Details

Brad Pitt will return as Cliff Booth in this standalone sequel and spin-off to Quentin Tarantino's acclaimed 2019 film. The film is scheduled to receive an exclusive IMAX theatrical release on November 25, 2026, before making its way to Netflix on December 23, 2026. This strategic window ensures that the film serves as Netflix's first theatrical IMAX release, marking a significant shift in their content distribution model. The runtime for this new Brad Pitt movie has also been revealed as significantly longer than previous entries in the franchise.

Also read Cinemark CEO Explains Why Cliff Booth IMAX Deal Failed

Cinemark CEO Explains Exclusion

Cinemark CEO Sean Gamble provided a detailed explanation for the chain's decision during a recent earnings call. He stated that the proposed release model is not constructive for the broader theatrical ecosystem. Gamble emphasized that the plan is not aligned with the interests of their theater patrons or the business model of Cinemark Theaters. Despite this exclusion, Gamble confirmed that Cinemark will still screen The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping on its IMAX screens due to strong advance sales.

Regal Cites Distributor Commitment

Regal Entertainment Group also declined to book the film, citing concerns over distributor commitment to the theatrical marketplace. Brooks LeBoeuf, Regal's Senior Vice President of U.S. Content, described premium screens as some of their most valuable assets. LeBoeuf noted that shortened theatrical windows, such as the one planned for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, would have a direct impact on booking decisions. He added that Netflix's release strategy could limit the opportunity for audiences to experience films on the big screen.

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Market Impact on Theater Chains

AMC Theaters stands to benefit significantly from being the only major chain playing the film. This exclusive arrangement allows AMC to capture the entire market for this high-profile Brad Pitt title during its limited run. The decision by competitors to stay away highlights the growing tension between streaming platforms and traditional cinema exhibitors. This conflict centers on the balance between rapid digital availability and the sustained engagement required for profitable theatrical runs.

Historical Context and Future Outlook

Quentin Tarantino's original 2019 film is returning to IMAX screens this month, demonstrating the enduring popularity of the franchise. The upcoming release of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth continues this momentum while testing new distribution boundaries. The film has already received a new poster, generating early buzz among fans of the series. As the November 25, 2026, date approaches, the industry will watch closely to see if this limited window strategy proves successful for both Netflix and AMC.