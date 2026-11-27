Netflix confirms Solo Leveling director Lee Hae-jun has completed his scheduled portion of filming for the live-action anime series, refuting rumors of a midway departure.

Netflix has officially addressed circulating reports regarding the directorial team of its highly anticipated live-action Solo Leveling adaptation. The streaming giant confirmed that the initial director is not abandoning the project mid-production. Instead, the creator has fulfilled the specific filming commitments outlined in the initial schedule.

Clarification on Director Transition Plans

A Netflix representative explicitly stated that the situation mirrors standard industry practices for multi-episode series. In this model, different directors are assigned to specific episodes or segments rather than a single individual overseeing the entire production. The rumor of a sudden departure or creative disagreement was entirely unfounded.

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Director Lee Hae-jun has successfully completed his assigned filming duties up to Part 2 of the series. This structured approach ensures that the creative vision remains consistent while allowing for specialized direction across different arcs of the story. The transition to subsequent directors is a planned logistical step, not a corrective measure for failure.

Additional Directors Join the Production

Following the completion of the first half of the series, Directors Han Dong-wook and Kim Byung-seo are scheduled to take over for the remaining episodes. Han Dong-wook, who recently joined the project last month, brings experience from directing The Worst of Evil and Man in Love. He will collaborate closely with Kim Byung-seo to direct the rest of the series.

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This collaborative directorial structure allows the production to maintain high visual standards across all episodes. Each director can focus intensely on their specific assigned episodes without the burnout often associated with managing a entire series alone. The division of labor is designed to enhance the quality of the final product.

Source Material and Cast Details

The upcoming live-action series is based on Chugong's immensely popular web novel and its subsequent webtoon adaptation. The narrative follows Sung Jin-woo as he faces deadly challenges and awakens his full potential. He rises from the weakest Hunter to become the world's most powerful warrior in his quest to protect humanity from monsters lurking beyond mysterious gates.

The cast features several prominent actors known for their previous work in the region. Woo Jinchul stars as the protagonist Sung Jin-woo. Lee Sung-min will make a special appearance as the character Go Gunhee. Jung Ji-hoon, known for his role in Bloodhounds, will portray Baek Yoonho.

Production Scope and Future Outlook

Netflix describes the series as a visual spectacle featuring fantastical dungeons and uniquely powerful monsters. The production aims to capture the intense action and strategic depth of the original source material. Kakao Entertainment and Sanai Pictures are producing the adaptation alongside Netflix.

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The confirmation of the directorial structure provides clarity for fans who were concerned about the project's stability. The production is moving forward with a clear plan for the remaining episodes. Viewers can expect the series to maintain its high production values throughout its run.