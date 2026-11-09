Taken: Natalee Holloway Tops Netflix US Charts as Power and Yellowjackets Join Lineup

Taken Natalee Holloway claims the top spot on Netflix US, displacing Nobody Wants This Season 3 and Power. Explore the current streaming landscape and top recommendations for weekend viewing.

Netflix US viewers have shifted their allegiance back to true crime, with the docuseries Taken: Natalee Holloway claiming the top spot in the streaming platform's American charts. This latest development marks a significant change in viewer behavior, as audiences are currently prioritizing detailed criminal investigations over scripted entertainment.

The rise of Taken: Natalee Holloway to the number one position indicates a renewed appetite for high-stakes documentary content. This shift has effectively displaced previously dominant scripted series from the summit of the weekly popularity metrics. The series captures a massive audience eager for factual narratives surrounding real-life mysteries.

Also read Joran van der Sloot Admits to Natalee Holloway Murder in Peru Custody

Previously, the narrative control of the rankings was held by the return of Adam Brody and Kristen Bell in Nobody Wants This Season 3. That scripted comedy-drama had successfully topped the rankings for the past couple of weeks. However, the indulgent pull of true crime has now overtaken it, demonstrating the enduring commercial viability of the genre.

Erin Foster's return to form also experienced a decline in ranking as it dropped to second place. The series had previously held strong positions but has now ceded the top tier to the Natalee Holloway story. This turnover highlights the intense competition and rapid changes in viewer preferences on the platform.

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In addition to the chart-topping documentary, Starz's flagship crime series Power has joined the Netflix catalog. This addition provides new depth to the platform's crime drama library for viewers seeking extensive narrative arcs. The series follows Omari Hardwick's ambitious James Ghost St. Patrick.

St. Patrick lives a double life as a wealthy nightclub owner and a drug kingpin in high-flying New York. For six years, six seasons, and 63 episodes, Power remained one of the most consistent and grittiest shows of the 2010s. The franchise spawned four spin-offs including Power Book II: Ghost.

Other spin-offs include Book III: Raising Kanan and Book IV: Force, ensuring the brand remains relevant. Two more spin-offs are on the way, specifically Power: Origins and Power: Legacy. The addition of the original run creates a compelling reason for binge-watchers to commit to the series.

Another major title arriving on the platform is Yellowjackets, which offers a suspenseful dual-timeline tale. The series follows a high school girls' soccer team stranded in the remote Canadian wilderness after a plane crash. It also explores the trauma they face 25 years later.

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The show has delighted and dazzled audiences for the past five years, earning a remarkable 10 Primetime Emmy nominations. With the final installment's trailer showcasing epic stakes, a binge-watch on Netflix is highly recommended. Fans are reminding themselves of what came before the conclusion.

As 2026 comes to an end, the streaming landscape offers robust selections for all tastes. Viewers can diversify their habits beyond the current chart-toppers with these recommendations. The lineup caters to both long-time subscribers and new users looking for immediate entertainment options.

Regional availability varies, so viewers should verify rights in their specific locations. The current lineup offers a mix of genres for different audience preferences. This combination of true crime, gritty drama, and suspenseful mystery provides ample options for weekend viewing.