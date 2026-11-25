Netflix has canceled the Will Ferrell-led golf comedy series The Hawk after just one season, despite its eight-figure production costs.

Netflix has officially canceled the golf comedy series The Hawk, bringing an end to the show after only one season. The streamer announced the decision recently, closing out the project that starred Will Ferrell as the lead actor and executive producer. This cancellation follows a relatively short run for a production that was considered one of the platform's most expensive comedy ventures to date.

Will Ferrell portrays Lonnie The Hawk Hawkins, a washed-up golfer attempting a major comeback by winning the U.S. Open. The series premiered on Netflix earlier this year, marking the actor's return to the platform following his appearance on The Roast of Tom Brady in 2024. The show was marketed heavily around Ferrell's star power and his long history of success in comedy roles.

Also read Obsession Hits Netflix: Horror Breakout of 2026 Now Streaming

High Production Costs and Modest Ratings

According to Deadline, The Hawk was among Netflix's most expensive comedy series, with Ferrell earning a seven-figure salary for his acting and executive producing duties. This financial investment underscored the high expectations Netflix had for the show's commercial success and long-term viability as a flagship title.

Despite the significant budget and Ferrell's prominent role, the show's viewership numbers did not justify the continued investment. The series spent three weeks on Netflix's Global Top 10 list for English series, but its peak performance occurred during its first week of availability. It reached second place with 6.2 million viewers, a figure described as respectable but not outsized for such a high-profile production.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Executive Decisions and Future Outlook

The cancellation of The Hawk signals a strategic shift or at least a pragmatic adjustment in Netflix's comedy slate. While the show maintained a presence on the top charts for several weeks, the initial week performance of 6.2 million viewers failed to meet the threshold for renewal. Industry observers note that streaming platforms increasingly demand explosive breakout hits to sustain multi-million-dollar investments in star-driven content.

Will Ferrell remains one of the most recognizable figures in comedy, with a career spanning decades of successful films and television appearances. His involvement in The Hawk was expected to drive substantial engagement, yet the data suggests that even major stars cannot always guarantee the massive viewership required for long-term series renewal in the current competitive streaming landscape.

Impact on Cast and Creative Team

The abrupt end to The Hawk leaves the cast and creative team without a second season to conclude the narrative. Ferrell, along with directors and writers such as Jonathan Watson and Madeline Walter, will now need to pivot to new projects. The show's creators, including Paul Welsh and Jerry Collins, faced the disappointment of seeing their work cut short after just one run.

Lonnie The Hawk Hawkins, the fictional character created for the series, will not return for any additional seasons. The cancellation means that any planned story arcs or character developments for the washed-up golfer are now abandoned. Fans who tuned in to follow Hawkins' journey to the U.S. Open will have to accept the show as a self-contained, single-season comedy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Netflix's Broader Comedy Strategy

Netflix has a long history of experimenting with various types of content, including high-budget comedies starring A-list actors. The decision to cancel The Hawk reflects the platform's ongoing effort to balance its extensive library of content with fiscal responsibility. Shows must demonstrate strong initial engagement to warrant continued funding, especially when they carry the weight of a major star's salary.

The cancellation serves as a reminder that even well-funded productions with established talent can struggle to maintain momentum. While 6.2 million viewers might seem like a large number in traditional television terms, streaming metrics often require higher sustained engagement to justify the costs of production, marketing, and talent acquisition. Netflix's choice to end The Hawk highlights the rigorous performance standards applied to its original series portfolio.