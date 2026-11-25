Netflix has canceled The Hawk after one season due to high production costs and mixed critical reception, ending Will Ferrell's first starring TV comedy role.

Netflix has officially canceled the comedy series The Hawk after just one season, bringing an end to its run on the streaming platform. The decision was finalized more than four months after the show premiered on July 16, 2026, signaling a swift conclusion to the project.

The Hawk Cancellation Reasons

The primary drivers behind Netflix's decision were the series performance metrics and reported production expenses. Executives at Netflix determined that the costs associated with producing the show did not align with its viewing numbers or critical reception. This financial assessment played a pivotal role in the choice to not renew the series for a second season.

Also read Netflix Cancels Will Ferrell Comedy The Hawk After One Season

Production Costs and Star Salary

Will Ferrell, who co-created and executive produced The Hawk alongside Harper Steele and Chris Henchy, earned a seven-figure salary per episode. The series is reportedly among the most expensive comedy productions in Netflix history. These high production values, combined with Ferrell's significant compensation package, contributed to the overall budget that Netflix found difficult to justify.

Performance Metrics and Critical Reception

While The Hawk managed to spend three weeks on Netflix's Global Top 10 list for English-language series, its critical reception proved to be a challenge. The show holds a 33% Tomatometer score and a 65% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes. These scores indicate a divided audience and critical response, which likely influenced the streaming giant's final evaluation of the show's long-term viability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Creative Team Hints at Conclusion

Co-creator Harper Steele appeared to acknowledge the show's uncertain future during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. She referred to the program as a short-lived but probably the best show ever. This comment suggests that the creative team was aware of the potential cancellation even before the official announcement from Netflix.

Plot Details and Cast Information

The Hawk follows Lonnie, a professional golfer whose career peaked in 2004. Unwilling to accept that his best years are over, Lonnie attempts to reclaim his former status by pursuing a major championship, the Grand Slam. His ambitions create tensions in his personal life, particularly with his estranged wife, Stacy, played by Molly Shannon, and his son, Lance, played by Jimmy Tatro. Lance is also a successful golfer, making his relationship with his father even more complicated. The supporting cast includes Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson, Chris Parnell, and Katelyn Tarver.

Next Steps for Viewers

Although the show is not renewed for a new season, viewers can still watch the first season on Netflix. The series marked Ferrell's first starring role in a television comedy series. The cancellation concludes a high-profile experiment for both the actor and the streaming platform, leaving fans to revisit the existing episodes on their own terms.