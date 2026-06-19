Netflix Cancels The Boroughs, But Sci-Fi Fans Have a New Hit in The Eternaut

Netflix cancels The Boroughs despite strong buzz and a Stephen King endorsement, but subscribers can turn to the Argentine sci-fi hit The Eternaut, which earned a second season after massive global viewership and critical acclaim.

Shock cancellations are nothing new in the streaming landscape. That said, Netflix 's decision to pull the plug on its newly released sci-fi mystery series The Boroughs has taken things to another level.

Created by The Duffer Brothers, The Boroughs arrived with considerable promise. Between its star-studded cast, strong critical reception, and even an endorsement from horror icon Stephen King, the show's future appeared bright. Unfortunately, when it came to the metric that ultimately matters most in the streaming world, The Boroughs seemingly failed to match its pedigree. While the series enjoyed a brief moment in the spotlight, its viewership wasn't enough to secure its future.

As disappointing as that outcome may be for fans, those searching for a worthy sci-fi replacement won't have to look far. Netflix already has another compelling genre series waiting in the wings, and unlike The Boroughs, it successfully cleared the hurdle required to earn a second season. While The Boroughs, dubbed Stranger Things for seniors, followed a group of retirees banding together to confront a terrifying threat, Netflix's alternative recommendation delivers similarly high stakes on an even larger scale.

The series places ordinary people in a desperate fight for survival against a mysterious extraterrestrial menace. Picture The Last of Us with shades of Silo, only set against the harsh backdrop of a snowy apocalypse. If you guessed The Eternaut, you'd be absolutely right. Hailing from Argentina, The Eternaut continues Netflix's long-standing tradition of spotlighting exceptional international storytelling that transcends both language and borders.

The six-episode series premiered on Netflix on April 30, 2025, and wasted little time becoming one of the platform's breakout hits. Audiences around the world quickly embraced the sci-fi thriller, propelling it into the Top 10 rankings across more than 87 countries. Critics and viewers were equally impressed. The series earned an outstanding 96% critics' score and an 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, while its debut week generated an impressive 10.8 million views.

The strong reception was more than enough to convince Netflix of the show's potential, with the streamer officially renewing The Eternaut for a second season just one week after its premiere. This rapid renewal stands in stark contrast to the fate of The Boroughs, which was canceled soon after its release despite a promising start. The Eternaut's success highlights the growing appetite for international sci-fi content on global platforms.

The series, based on the classic Argentine comic by Héctor Germán Oesterheld, follows a group of survivors in Buenos Aires after a deadly snowstorm brings an alien invasion. The show combines tense survival drama with thought-provoking themes about humanity and resistance. Its strong performance in both viewership and critical acclaim demonstrates that original, non-English productions can achieve mainstream success when executed with quality storytelling and production values.

As Netflix continues to invest in diverse content from around the world, The Eternaut stands as a testament to the power of universal stories that resonate across cultures. For fans disappointed by The Boroughs cancellation, The Eternaut offers a compelling alternative that delivers the same thrills and emotional depth, with the added reassurance that its story will continue in a second season





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