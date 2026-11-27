Netflix has cancelled The Boroughs, the sci-fi comedy created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. The Duffer Brothers produced the eight-episode series starring Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, and Alfre Woodard.

Netflix has officially cancelled The Boroughs after its single season, bringing an abrupt end to the critically acclaimed sci-fi dark comedy. The streaming platform confirmed the decision to end the series following its eight-episode run, sparing the project from further episodes despite its strong production values and dedicated ensemble cast. This cancellation marks the conclusion of a unique narrative that blended cozy mystery elements with daring science fiction tropes.

The series was created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, who crafted a story that defied typical genre boundaries. Executive produced by the renowned Duffer Brothers, known for their massive hit Stranger Things, The Boroughs aimed to bring a similar sense of wonder and danger to a different demographic. The decision to cancel the show leaves viewers who were invested in the story without a resolution to the central conflicts presented in the final episode.

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The narrative follows Sam Cooper, played by Alfred Molina, a recently widowed and retired aerospace engineer who moves into the seemingly idyllic retirement community known as The Boroughs in New Mexico. Sam quickly realizes that the picturesque setting hides a sinister truth when he notices mysterious deaths and unexplained disappearances that local authorities refuse to investigate. He discovers an ominous threat operating behind the scenes, which is an otherworldly entity harvesting the time and life force of the residents.

Cooper teams up with a misfit group of fellow residents to stop this threat, becoming the protagonists in a story that challenges the notion that people of a certain age are too old for adventure. The show does not shy away from the realities of aging, using them as central pillars of the action and character development. By diving deep into issues such as managing cancer medication, memory care concerns, and the profound grief of losing a spouse, the series presents their daring journey as something bigger than simply letting time get the best of them.

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The show boasts a brilliant cast that brings emotional depth to the sci-fi premise, including Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Bill Pullman, Clarke Peters, and Denis O'Hare. Davis plays Renee, a character who leans into the cougar trope with clear enjoyment and charisma, while Woodard and Peters share the most complex and alluring relationship in the series. Their moments of emotional intimacy provide a welcome contrast to the wild sci-fi chaos unfolding around them.

Denis O'Hare delivers a nuanced performance as a character who knows the end is near, adding a layer of poignancy to his role. Perhaps the most heartbreaking performance comes from Ed Begley Jr., who portrays Edward, a resident of The Manor, the long-term care wing within the community. Given the cast's terrific on-screen chemistry, any scene shared by these elite actors feels like a masterclass in acting.

The series was filmed across New Mexico, where the cul-de-sac was crafted to feel warm and welcoming, creating an immersive setting for the story. Other parts of the community are imbued with nostalgia, giving the characters a reason to reminisce while also serving as a means of emotional entrapment. The visually striking production design played an equally important part in the storytelling, with practical and technical worldbuilding supporting the narrative.

Although the show has been cancelled, the beautiful visuals and strong performances remain a testament to the high-quality production values that Netflix invested in the project. Reported production costs of ten million dollars or more per episode were cited alongside an alleged viewership drop-off as factors in Netflix's decision. The high-caliber cast and the prospect of more to the story were quite exciting until Netflix pulled the plug on the series.