Netflix Cancels Sci-Fi Horror Series The Boroughs

The Boroughs, a sci-fi horror series executive-produced by the Duffer Brothers, has been canceled by Netflix just weeks after its premiere.

The Boroughs , a sci-fi horror series executive-produced by the Duffer Brothers , has been canceled by Netflix just weeks after its premiere. The show, which debuted to modest viewership, eventually dropped to lower numbers, disappointing fans and the creators.

According to a previous report, the show was canceled due to its weak long-tail growth potential. Despite its popularity, the show's creators, Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, were not surprised by the news. Davis, who stars in the show, expressed her disappointment and confusion about the cancellation. She stated that she was happy that the season ended without a major cliffhanger, telling its own story.

The show's synopsis reads, 'In a seemingly perfect retirement community, a grieving newcomer's monstrous encounter inspires him to join a misfit crew of unlikely heroes who uncover a dark secret that proves their 'golden years' are more dangerous, and they are more formidable, than anyone expects.

' The Boroughs stars Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, Bill Pullman, Denis O'Hare, and Clarke Peters, and its release on Digital is expected to be celebrated with an exclusive clip from the World War II movie Pressure. The cancellation of The Boroughs comes as Netflix is looking to expand its library of content and is reportedly interested in purchasing Lionsgate.

The streaming service company has also renewed Funny AF With Kevin Hart for a second season, which is expected to debut on the streamer soon. Additionally, an untitled movie from the creators of Stranger Things has locked its release date, and a beloved Jim Carrey movie is getting a sequel.

Furthermore, Blumhouse's most divisive horror movies, starring Emmy winner Julia Garner, have finally found a new streaming home on Netflix, and The Grinch is making a massive comeback this year, with Jim Carrey possibly not far behind





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Netflix The Boroughs Sci-Fi Horror Series Duffer Brothers Cancellation

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