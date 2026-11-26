Amsterdam Empire, the hit Dutch crime series starring Famke Janssen, will not receive a second season due to scheduling conflicts, despite achieving over ten million views and topping charts in the Netherlands.

In a move that has surprised many fans and industry analysts alike, the popular Dutch crime drama Amsterdam Empire is reportedly coming to an end after just one season.

Despite the series achieving significant commercial success and garnering a dedicated audience, streaming giant Netflix has decided not to renew the show for a second season. This decision marks a definitive conclusion to the story of Jack van Doorn and his family, leaving viewers to wonder what might have been had the narrative continued to unfold over multiple seasons.

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The report suggests that the primary reason for this cancellation is not due to poor ratings or lack of interest, but rather scheduling conflicts involving the key cast and creative team. Famke Janssen, who plays the pivotal role of Betty, along with other main actors and directors, may have commitments that make returning for another season logistically difficult for the production team at this time.

Cancellation Due to Scheduling Conflicts

The cancellation of Amsterdam Empire is particularly notable given its strong performance metrics on the platform. Upon its debut on October 30, 2025, the series quickly gained traction, recording more than ten million views within its first nine months of availability. This impressive viewership number demonstrates that the show resonated deeply with international audiences, transcending language barriers to become a global hit.

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Furthermore, the series demonstrated sustained popularity by spending two consecutive weeks in Netflix's Top 10 list for non-English language titles. Its dominance was even more pronounced in its home country, where it held the number one position in the Netherlands for five straight weeks. These statistics indicate a high level of engagement and suggest that the show had a loyal fan base that was eager to see more of the unfolding drama between the central characters.

Plot of Amsterdam Empire

The seven-episode first season centered on a intense marital and corporate conflict between Betty van Doorn and her husband, Jack van Doorn, the powerful businessman who built the Jackal coffee-shop empire. Played by Jacob Derwig, Jack is depicted as a ruthless entrepreneur who has spent years expanding his business despite numerous challenges.

However, his carefully constructed world begins to crumble when his extramarital affair is exposed. Betty, portrayed by Famke Janssen, is a former pop star who possesses intimate knowledge of her husband's private secrets and professional vulnerabilities. Armed with this knowledge, she decides to turn against him, sparking an escalating battle that forms the core of the narrative.

Cast and Production Details

The series, directed by Jonas Govaerts, also features compelling performances from Elise Schaap as Marjolein Hofman, Jade Olieberg as Katja van Doorn, and Yannick van de Velde as Erik Ketels. The cancellation leaves the resolution of their bitter conflict unresolved, marking the end of a significant chapter in Dutch television history and raising questions about the future of high-profile European productions on global streaming services.