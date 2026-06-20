Netflix Cancels Duffer Brothers Sci‑Fi Series After One Month Despite Strong Viewership

Netflix abruptly pulled the high‑profile sci‑fi series produced by the Duffer Brothers only four weeks after its debut, despite the show amassing over 20 million views. The decision came shortly after the creators left for Paramount, the cast's contract deadline passed, and just before Emmy voting. With a budget exceeding $10 million per episode, the eight‑episode season cost under $100 million. Conflicting viewership reports showed 5.6 million views in week 1, 9.5 million in week 2, and 3.7 million in week 3, while Nielsen later reported differing numbers for the week of May 18‑24.

In a rather controversial move this past week, Netflix canceled a high-profile new sci-fi series executive-produced by the Duffer Brothers just a month after its release.

During this month, the series in question accumulated more than 20 million views on the platform, which typically waits at least three months before deciding whether to push ahead with a given title. This time, however, four weeks was enough. Not long after the shock cancellation, a report illustrated the many reasons why Netflix made the decision.

One of the reasons offered was the Duffers' exiting Netflix and beginning a creative partnership at Paramount, where they'll be able to make theatrical movies in addition to linear television and streaming shows. Netflix's decision, according to the report, came mere days after the deadline to extend deals with the series' cast ended, and days before Emmy voting closed.

It was also reported that the show cost more than $10 million per episode, which puts the price tag for the eight-episode season at under $100 million. The cancellation happened shortly after Netflix shared its latest batch of viewership data, where the show in question pulled 2 million views. It garnered 5.6 million views in its first week, 9.5 million views in its second week, and 3.7 million views in its third.

The most surprising piece of information, however, came a day after the show's cancellation, when Nielsen reported viewership numbers from a month ago. Nielsen typically shares streaming data a few weeks after the fact, and the latest report tracks the week of May 18 to May 24. The Duffers' sci-fi show premiered on May 21. COLLIDER Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Sci-Fi Survival Quiz Which Sci-Fi World Would You Survive?

The Matrix · Mad Max · Blade Runner · Dune · Star Wars Five universes. Five completely different ways the future went wrong — or sideways, or up in flames. Only one of them is the world your instincts were built for. Eight questions will figure out which dystopia, galaxy, or desert wasteland you'd actually make it out of alive.

💊The Matrix 🔥Mad Max 🌧️Blade Runner 🏜️Dune 🚀Star Wars TEST YOUR SURVIVAL → QUESTION 1 / 8INSTINCT 01 You sense something is deeply wrong with the world around you. What do you do? The first instinct is often the truest one. APull on every thread until I understand the system — then figure out how to break it.

BStop asking questions and start stockpiling — food, fuel, weapons. Questions don't keep you alive. CKeep my head down, observe carefully, and trust no one until I know who's pulling the strings. DStudy the patterns.

Every system has a rhythm — learn it, and you learn how to survive it. EFind the people fighting back and join them. You can't fix a broken galaxy alone.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 2 / 8RESOURCE 02 In a world of scarcity, what resource do you guard most fiercely? What we protect reveals what we believe survival actually requires. AKnowledge. If you understand the system, you don't need resources — you can generate them.

BFuel. Everything else — movement, power, escape — runs on it. CTrust. In a world of fakes and informants, a truly reliable ally is rarer than any commodity.

DWater. And after water, information — the two things empires are truly built on. EShips and credits. The galaxy is big — you survive it by being able to move through it freely.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 3 / 8THREAT 03 What kind of threat keeps you up at night? Fear is useful data — if you're honest about what you're actually afraid of. AThat reality itself is a lie — that everything I experience has been constructed to keep me compliant. BA raid.

No warning, no mercy — just the roar of engines and then nothing left. CBeing identified. Once someone with power decides you're a problem, you're already out of time. DBeing outmanoeuvred — losing a political game I didn't even know I was playing.

EThe Empire tightening its grip until there's nowhere left to run. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 4 / 8AUTHORITY 04 How do you deal with authority you don't trust? Every dystopia has a power structure. Your approach to it determines everything.

ASubvert it from the inside — learn its rules well enough to weaponise them against it. BIgnore it and stay out of its reach. The further from any power structure, the better. CAppear to comply while doing exactly what I need to do.

Visibility is the enemy. DManoeuvre within it carefully. You can't beat a system you refuse to understand. EResist openly when I have to.

Some things are worth the risk of being seen. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 5 / 8ENVIRONMENT 05 Which environment could you actually endure long-term? Survival isn't just tactical — it's physical, psychological, and very much about where you are. AUnderground bunkers and server rooms — cramped, artificial, but with access to everything that matters.

BOpen wasteland — brutal sun, no shelter, constant movement. At least the threat is honest. CA dense, rain-soaked city where you can disappear into the crowd and nobody asks questions. DMerciless desert — extreme heat, no water, and something enormous living beneath the sand.

EThe fringe — backwater planets and busy spaceports where the Empire's attention rarely reaches. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 6 / 8ALLIANCE 06 Who do you want in your corner when things fall apart? The company you keep is the clearest signal of who you actually are. AA tight crew of believers who've seen behind the curtain and have nothing left to lose.

BOne or two people I'd trust with my life. Any more than that and someone talks. CNobody, ideally. Alliances are liabilities.

I work alone unless I have no choice. DA community bound by shared hardship and mutual survival — people who need each other to last. EA ragtag team with wildly different skills and total commitment when it counts.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 7 / 8MORALITY 07 Where do you draw the line — if you draw one at all? Every survivor eventually faces a moment that tests what they're actually made of. AI won't harm the innocent — even the ones who'd report me without hesitation. BI do what I have to to protect the people I've chosen.

Everything else is negotiable. CThe line shifts depending on who's asking and what's at stake. DI draw a long-term line — nothing that compromises my people's future, even if it'd help now. ESome lines, once crossed, can't be uncrossed.

I know which ones they are. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 8 / 8PURPOSE 08 What would actually make survival worth it? Staying alive is one thing. Having a reason to is another.

AWaking others up — dismantling the illusion so no one else has to live inside it. BFinding somewhere — or someone — worth protecting. A reason to keep moving. CAnswers.

Understanding what I am, what any of this means, before time runs out. DLegacy — shaping the future in a way that outlasts me by generations. EFreedom — for myself, for others, for every world still living under someone else's boot. REVEAL MY WORLD → Your Fate Has Been Calculated You'd Survive In… Your answers point to the world your instincts were built for.

This is the universe your temperament, your survival instincts, and your particular brand of stubbornness were made for. The Resistance, Zion The Matrix You took the red pill a long time ago — probably before anyone offered it to you. You're a systems thinker who can't help but notice the seams in things. The Wasteland Mad Max The wasteland doesn't reward the clever or the well-connected — it rewards those who are hard to kill and harder to break.

That's you. Los Angeles, 2049 Blade Runner You'd survive here because you know how to exist in moral grey areas without losing yourself completely. Arrakis Dune Arrakis is the most hostile environment in the known universe — and you are precisely the kind of person it rewards. A Galaxy Far, Far Away Star Wars The galaxy far, far away is vast, loud, and in a constant state of violent political upheaval — and you wouldn't have it any other way.

↻ RETAKE THE QUIZ Netflix's Abruptly Canceled Series Garnered Millions of Viewers and Received Critical Acclaim According to Nielsen, it accumulated 1.2 billion minutes watched during its premiere week, finishing second on the top 10 list behind Netflix's own Nemesis, which garnered 1.3 billion minutes viewed. We're talking, of course, about The Boroughs. The series stars Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Clarke Peters, and Jena Malone.

In addition to these strong viewership figures, the show also received high critical acclaim. It now holds a"Certified Fresh" 97% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, where the consensus reads,"The Boroughs exudes excellence through its wonderfully plotted sci-fi trappings, star-studded cast, heartfelt narrative, and genuine ingenuity; a new classic through-and-through.

" The Duffers have more projects in development at Netflix, and their mysterious event movie at Paramount was recently dated for November 2028. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. 7 10 The Boroughs Like Follow Followed TV-MA Mystery Horror Science Fiction Supernatural Release Date May 21, 2026 Network Netflix Showrunner Jeffrey Addiss, Will Matthews Directors Augustine Frizzell, Kyle Patrick Alvarez Writers James Schamus, Jose Molina, Julie Siege, Tom Hanada Cast See All In the retirement community of The Boroughs, newcomer Sam Cooper uncovers a terrifying secret hidden beneath its tranquil desert setting.

Ignored by those in charge, he teams up with a group of underestimated residents to investigate a deadly force stalking the neighborhood. Main Genre Mystery Powered by Expand Collapse





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