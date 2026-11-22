Netflix cancelled the fantasy mystery series Lockwood & Co. after one season despite a 100% critical score. The show adapts Jonathan Stroud's books with Cameron Chapman and Ruby Stokes.

Netflix has officially cancelled the eight-episode fantasy mystery series Lockwood & Co. after its first season. The decision brings a premature end to the supernatural drama despite its strong critical reception and faithful adaptation of Jonathan Stroud's beloved book series. The cancellation leaves fans disappointed and the story incomplete.

Lockwood & Co. stands out as a masterclass in book-to-screen adaptation within the fantasy genre. The series adapts the first two full-length novels, The Screaming Staircase and The Whispering Skull, into a single cohesive narrative. Director Joe Cornish revealed that the production only omitted one major set piece from the source material. This is a remarkable feat for television adaptations of popular literature.

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The show is set in an alternate reality resembling the 1980s UK, where ghosts have overrun the living world. Only children and teenagers can perceive these spirits, making them the primary defense against the supernatural. The story follows three independent agents based at Portland Row in London who investigate terrifying hauntings across the city. Their work involves crossing paths with some of the city's most dangerous people.

The series stars Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood, the witty and vulnerable ringleader of the group. Ruby Stokes portrays Lucy Carlyle, whose backstory has been expanded to include her previous work in the countryside. Ali Hadji-Heshmati plays George Karim, a character whose name was changed from George Cubbins to reflect the actor's British-Iranian heritage. The chemistry between the three leads drives the emotional core of the narrative.

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Lucy's trauma from becoming ghost locked, a paralytic coma induced by powerful spirits, is directly depicted to strengthen her resolve. This character development enhances the relationships between the trio as they navigate the competitive paranormal detection industry. The cast does a great job of portraying their book characters, with Chapman being especially impressive as the dashing yet vulnerable leader.

Lockwood & Co. achieved a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. Audience scores are equally impressive, sitting at 94%, indicating widespread appreciation for the show's quality. The series has been praised for capturing the eerie, vintage atmosphere of the original books while maintaining depth suitable for both young adult and adult audiences. Critics and audiences agree that the show is worth a look.

The production values and horror elements are executed without compromise, providing a mature take on a story often marketed to younger readers. The show successfully balances complex conspiracy layers with character-driven storytelling. This is a feat that many adaptations in the genre fail to achieve, making its cancellation a genuine shame for fans of the medium.

The cancellation has disappointed fans who believed the series needed only two more seasons to conclude the saga. Reports indicate that Netflix often sees cost increases after a third season. This financial factor may have influenced the decision not to renew the project, as pay bumps and bonuses tend to jump after a third season. This cut prevents the show from finishing the story before the potential budget spikes associated with newer seasons.

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Despite the premature end, the source material by Jonathan Stroud remains complete. The last book in the series was published in 2017, resolving mysteries such as the secret behind Lockwood's private door and the origin of The Problem. Viewers can continue to explore the full narrative by reading the five-book series. The literary works provide closure for the characters introduced in the adaptation.

All episodes of the first and only season of Lockwood & Co. are available for streaming on Netflix. The series is rated TV-14 and includes elements of action, adventure, supernatural horror, and sci-fi fantasy. The cancellation marks the end of an original live-action supernatural drama on the platform.

Fans can now focus on the complete literary works by Jonathan Stroud to find closure for the characters introduced in the adaptation. The gap in the lineup will remain until potential new releases emerge. The show remains one of Netflix's best book adaptations, despite its early termination.