The purchase gives the entertainment giant ownership of a major Los Angeles production campus.

is buying Radford Studio Center for $380 million, taking ownership of one of Hollywood’s most storied production lots as the entertainment giant expands its physical footprint in Los Angeles.

The deal, which is expected to close on Tuesday, follows an auction during which the property’s lender took back the property after Hackman Capital Partners defaulted on its mortgage amid historically low production levels in the region. Netflix reached an agreement with the Goldman Sachs-led lender to acquire the lot.

Also read Netflix Buys Radford Studios For Near $400M: “Meaningful New Investment In California” Film Biz

The $380 million price point is roughly 20 percent of the $1.85 billion Hackman paid for Radford in 2021, a massive repricing of a legacy Hollywood lot and indicative of the flight of filming away from Los Angeles and California. Bela Bajaria Calls Time at Netflix a "Fun Chapter" as She Teases Rest and "Conversations" in First Remarks on ExitSadie Sandler to Star in Netflix Horror Movie 'Malibu' From Vertigo, Happy Madison After it took over the property, Goldman handled the foreclosure to facilitate a sale.

As part of the deal, Netflix paid the so-called mansion tax, which imposes a 5.5 percent levy for properties valued above $10.9 million, says a person familiar with the sale. As part of the deal, Netflix has pacted with Louis Dargenzio’s rising studio services firm Zello, contracting with its entertainment advisory division ZVantage to manage the transition as well as partnering with Dargenzio’s production equipment provider Cinelease to provide services.

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The purchase will shake up Netflix’s production pipeline in L.A. For years, it’s been the anchor tenant at Sunset Studios while also filming at Raleigh Studios. With the 55-acre shooting campus, the company could consolidate production scattered across the region while cutting costs associated with renting.

In a memo to staff, Netflix said that it purchased Radford to “strengthen our investment in Los Angeles and California. ” “This city is home to us,” it said.

“We’re excited to keep investing here and finding more ways to entertain the world, while supporting the writers, builders, electricians, drivers, designers, and talent who make L.A. , California, and the entertainment industry so special. ”— primarily in L.A. More than 45 came this year as the company says it plans to deepens its roots in the region.

“There’s still a long way to go, but we are hopeful that with the partnership of the State of California and the City of Los Angeles, this will be the start of a meaningful new investment in California’s film industry,” it said in the memo. The deal could also impact Netflix’s office operations, though the company has no changes in mind in the short-term. It leases over 700,000 square feet across the ICON, EPIC and CUE buildings at Sunset Studios.

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Those leases are scheduled to expire in 2031. Bela Bajaria Calls Time at Netflix a “Fun Chapter” as She Teases Rest and “Conversations” in First Remarks on Exit