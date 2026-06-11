Netflix Brings Back the Ingalls Family in 'Little House on the Prairie' Remake

Netflix is officially bringing the Ingalls family back to the frontier with a new adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s iconic semi-autobiographical book series, 'Little House on the Prairie'. The first trailer suggests this remake is going for something grander, more sweeping, and just as emotional as we remember.

Sometimes you hear a title of a long-forgotten show or movie and you can just hear the music without even realizing it. This is, without a doubt, one of the best examples of that, for this is a beloved story that's lived across books, television, and generations of family viewing, which makes any new version a pretty delicate wagon to steer.

But now, Netflix is officially bringing the Ingalls family back to the frontier, and the first trailer suggests this remake is going for something grander, more sweeping and just as emotional as we remember. Netflix has just released the official trailer for Little House on the Prairie, which premieres July 9. Based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s iconic semi-autobiographical book series, the new adaptation follows the Ingalls family at the very start of their legendary journey.

The official logline teases the trip down memory lane we can expect: Part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West, this fresh adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s iconic semi-autobiographical Little House books offers a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier. COLLIDE





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Netflix Little House On The Prairie Remake Laura Ingalls Wilder American West Family Drama Epic Survival Tale Origin Story

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