Netflix Brazil Fan's Love Confession to Satoru Gojo Goes Viral

A Netflix Brazil fan has made a public confession of love to Satoru Gojo, a popular character from the anime Jujutsu Kaisen, and has even gone as far as dating him.

fans have been thirsting over Satoru Gojo this entire time, Netflix just might love the famous icon much more than anime fans do after their love confession has gone viral.of the most anticipated releases every time we get a new season of episodes.

A large part of that success comes from its cast of characters like the ultra powerful Gojo.even if the third season saw him completely taken out of the action. It’s been quite a while since we’ve seen Gojo doing anything in the anime, but he’s still beloved by all kinds of fans.

Netflix Brazil seems to have taken that one step further, however, as they have gone viral with fans for sharing their full confession of love with Gojo and has gone as far as dating him in the process too. It’s pretty great. that reads as such, “Satoru Gojo, date me, please. I’m begging you, please.

I know it sounds like a joke, but it’s not. I’m trying to say this over message, but I can’t even write it right because I’m such a mess. I’m really bad off. Please, date me.

Date me, for the love of God. ” It immediately went viral as fans sawJujutsu Kaisen Creator Confirms the Story is Over: “It Won’t Continue! ” This was then followed up by an even more hilarious tweet, “I’m going to have to vent. I appreciate the support, but please RESPECT MY PRIVACY.

Today I was with my family and a group of teenagers saw me and shouted: ‘Is that Satoru Gojo’s girlfriend? ’ That completely invaded my personal space. Yes, I am his girlfriend, but I also have boundaries! ” And it’s something that fans can relate to onfans love seeing Satoru Gojo on their screens, it’s been quite a while since that has actually happened in full.

Season 2 kicked off the Shibuya Incident by sealing Gojo away within the Prison Realm, and that ultimately led to the fake Suguru Geto unleashing his full plans for Japan. Plans that we are still seeingSeason 4 has been confirmed to be in the works, and it will be picking right back up with the second phase of the Culling Game.

It was teased that part of the next phaseso it’s possible that we could see him in action once again. But with no current release date for the next season, you can catch up with the anime in the meantime now streaming with Netflix, Crunchyroll and more.





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Satoru Gojo Netflix Brazil Jujutsu Kaisen Love Confession Viral

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