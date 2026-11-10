Netflix Confirms Nee Brothers to Direct Live-Action Settlers of Catan Movie

Netflix has hired Aaron and Adam Nee to write and direct the live-action adaptation of The Settlers of Catan, the first step in a major multi-format universe expansion for the iconic board game franchise.

Netflix has officially confirmed that Aaron Nee and Adam Nee will serve as both writers and directors for the upcoming live-action film adaptation of the board game franchise The Settlers of Catan. This strategic appointment signals a significant commitment to developing a substantial cinematic presence around the property, following broader announcements made in late 2025 regarding plans to create a multifaceted adaptation universe. The project is set to include not only the film but also various television and film projects designed to expand the brand's reach across multiple platforms.

The Nee Brothers bring a strong foothold in handling major intellectual properties, having been attached as writers for Amazon MGM Studios' Masters of the Universe. Their selection for the Catan project suggests that Netflix intends to leverage their specific skill set in translating complex game mechanics and intricate world-building into compelling narrative structures for a live-action audience. This move represents a significant career continuation for the duo, who have previously garnered critical praise for their work on other major franchise adaptations.

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The production team behind the film is robust, featuring a blend of the original creative family and seasoned industry veterans to ensure authenticity. Darren Kyman, representing publisher Asmodee, will serve as a producer alongside Pete Fenlon from Catan Studio. To maintain historical accuracy and creative integrity, Guido Teuber and Benjamin Teuber, the sons of the original game's creator Klaus Teuber, are also attached as producers, ensuring the family legacy is respected.

Rounding out the key producing team is Roy Lee, a prominent figure from Vertigo Entertainment, whose involvement indicates a serious effort to balance commercial viability with fidelity to the source material. The film is confirmed to be a live-action rendition, distinguishing it from the animated projects also slated for the wider Catan universe. The involvement of these specific individuals signals a serious effort to balance commercial viability with fidelity to the source material.

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This film serves as the initial flagship project in a comprehensive strategy to establish Catan as a major pillar of the Netflix library. The streaming service has outlined plans that extend well beyond the single movie, including future animated films, live-action and animated television series, unscripted programs, and video game releases. The goal is to create a wide push that makes the brand synonymous with the platform, mirroring the success of other major entertainment universes.

The original board game The Settlers of Catan, created in 1995, has achieved massive global success, selling over 50 million copies in 40 languages. The gameplay centers on strategic alliance building and resource management on the fictional island of Catan, providing a rich backdrop for potential storytelling. While the film will likely focus on the original game's premise, the extensive history of expansions offers a deep well of lore to draw from for future sequels or series.

Although no concrete plot details or release dates have been announced, the assignment of the Nee Brothers is viewed as a positive indicator for the project's potential. The duo is also working on an upcoming spy film for Netflix starring Kevin Hart and Henry Cavill, further cementing their trusted status within the studio. As more information emerges in the coming months, the industry will be watching to see how the Nee Brothers translate the strategic depth of the board game into a cinematic experience.

The strategy to expand Catan into a larger universe includes unspecified plans for animated movies, live-action TV shows, animated TV shows, unscripted programs, and even video games, all centered around the world of Catan. This diversified approach aims to capture different audience segments while maintaining a cohesive narrative thread that ties the various media products together. It reflects Netflix's broader trend of leveraging recognizable intellectual properties to drive subscriber engagement.

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The Nee Brothers' work on the Catan project continues a positive relationship with the streaming service, while their work on the He-Man centered movie proves how well they can work with big IP. Their track record suggests that the upcoming movie will have strong writing that carries the film as the first installment of a larger world. Although there is no telling what the movie will be about and how it will introduce viewers to the world, it seems like the project is in very capable hands.