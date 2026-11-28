Director Stefan Schwartz confirms Netflix's Assassin's Creed TV series has finished filming in Rome and Bulgaria. The adaptation hopes to overcome past franchise failures and a 2016 movie flop.

Stefan Schwartz has officially confirmed that principal photography for Netflix's highly anticipated Assassin's Creed television series wrapped in November of this year. The director shared the production milestone with Games Radar, marking the end of a long development journey that began when the project was first announced in 2020. This confirmation moves the adaptation from active shooting into the critical post-production phase for the globally expected show.

Filming took place on location in Rome and Bulgaria, utilizing historical environments to closely replicate the aesthetic and atmosphere of the original Ubisoft video game franchise. Schwartz described the experience as hot but lovely, noting that the team captured essential footage in these specific regions before transitioning to editing. The use of these authentic backdrops aims to mirror the open-world exploration central to the games launched in 2007.

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The series is currently in the editing stage, a period that will determine how the complex visual effects and historical elements translate to the small screen. Schwartz stated he is still editing the footage, emphasizing the intricate work required for a fantastical action drama. The production team is focusing on ensuring the mystical and historical aspects of the game narrative are preserved for a global audience.

Although the series is technically complete in terms of filming, the extensive post-production work means a specific release date has not yet been set. Industry observers suggest that audiences could potentially see the premiere of the series sometime in 2027, depending on the timeline required to finalize the visual spectacle. The need for high-quality visual effects often extends the timeline for major streaming releases of this genre.

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Netflix previously unveiled the main cast for the adaptation, featuring prominent actors such as Noomi Rapace, Laura Marcus, Lola Petticrew, Sean Harris, Claes Bang, and Nabhaan Rizwan. While specific details regarding their characters and the overall plot have not been fully disclosed, these revelations are expected to emerge soon now that filming has wrapped. The cast brings significant experience to the roles that define the centuries-long conflict between the Assassins and the Templars.

The source material follows player character Desmond Miles as he explores an open-world environment and performs key assassinations within a narrative rooted in historical events. The game series spawned spin-off books and a film adaptation, setting a high bar for this new television attempt to capture the essence of the franchise. The show must now meet the expectations of fans who value the deep lore and action sequences of the original titles.

Pressure is mounting on Netflix to deliver a successful adaptation, particularly given the controversial reception of the 2016 Assassin's Creed movie. That film was widely considered a failure by both critics and audiences, ultimately bombing at the box office and damaging the franchise's reputation for a time. Some players argue that the video game series itself has lost its identity over the years, adding another layer of complexity to the showrunner's task.

Schwartz and the Netflix team must now ensure the series remains tight, intriguing, and faithful to the spirit of the games. The hope is that the television format will allow for deeper character development and a more nuanced exploration of the conflict between the two factions than previous attempts could achieve. The serialized nature of the show offers opportunities the film medium lacked.

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With the visual effects and editing still underway, the exact timing of the premiere remains uncertain. The production team is focused on delivering a high-quality final product that can satisfy both longtime fans of the Ubisoft IP and new viewers who may be discovering the story for the first time. The success of this series will likely define the future of the Assassin's Creed franchise in modern media.

As the release inevitably draws nearer, the anticipation continues to grow among gaming and television communities. The post-production phase is a critical period for determining the ultimate reception and commercial performance of the adaptation. Every edit and visual effect will contribute to how the mystical and historical universe is perceived by the world.