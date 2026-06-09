Netflix Announces New Crime Thriller Paper Man Starring Squid Game Actor Park Hae-soo

Netflix confirms Paper Man, a Korean crime drama starring Park Hae-soo from Squid Game. The series follows a worker who accidentally creates a counterfeit banknote and enters a life of crime. Park is joined by Claudia Kim and Cho Jung-seok. The show is part of Netflix's continued investment in Korean content.

Netflix is building on the massive success of Squid Game by adding a new crime thriller series to its Korean-language lineup. Squid Game , which premiered in 2021, became one of Netflix 's most-watched non-English shows, drawing viewership numbers that rivaled top English-language series.

The show ran for three seasons and spawned a reality competition spin-off. Its cast included Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, Lee Byung-hun, and Park Hae-soo. Now, Netflix has confirmed a new project titled Paper Man, starring Park Hae-soo from Squid Game. This series is a Korean crime drama that follows the story of Cha Myung-jo, a worker at a company that produces imitation character stickers.

Myung-jo's life takes a dramatic turn when he accidentally creates an extremely realistic counterfeit banknote, leading him into a world of crime. The series is directed by Lee Il-hyung and also features Cho Jung-seok and Claudia Kim in lead roles. Park Hae-soo is best known for playing Sang-woo in Squid Game, the childhood friend of protagonist Gi-hun who becomes a key player in the deadly competition.

His performance earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Claudia Kim has appeared in international productions such as Avengers: Age of Ultron, The Dark Tower, and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, as well as the Netflix K-drama Gyeongseong Creature. Paper Man represents another step in Netflix's strategy to prioritize Korean content. In 2026, the platform has already released several Korean titles, including My Royal Nemesis, The WONDERfools, and Business Proposal.

With a busy slate ahead, Paper Man joins a lineup that benefits from the global popularity of Squid Game and the Marvel connection through Claudia Kim. The series is expected to attract fans of the original show and new viewers alike, reinforcing Netflix's commitment to Korean storytelling. The production details are still under wraps, but the combination of a known Squid Game actor and a compelling crime plot positions Paper Man as a highly anticipated release.

As Netflix continues to invest in diverse international content, Paper Man is poised to be a standout title. The series will explore themes of consequence and morality, following Myung-jo's descent into a criminal underworld. With strong cast and creative team, Paper Man aims to captivate audiences worldwide. Netflix has not yet announced the release date, but the series is expected to stream on the platform in the coming months.

Fans of K-dramas and crime thrillers can look forward to another addition to Netflix's growing library of Korean original series





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