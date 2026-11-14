Netflix Announces Magic: The Gathering Animated Series Release Date

Netflix reveals the title and 2027 release window for the Magic: The Gathering animated series, produced by Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast, focusing on Chandra Nalaar.

Netflix has officially confirmed that the long-awaited animated adaptation of Magic: The Gathering is moving forward with a specific release window. The streaming giant announced the series title and a 2027 premiere date during MagicCon in Atlanta. This announcement marks the culmination of years of development and fan speculation regarding the fantasy trading card game.

Production Team And Creative Vision

The project is a joint production between Hasbro Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast. Executive producers include Academy Award-winning animator Patrick Osborne, Hasbro television head Gabriel Marano, and Lauren Chavez-Myers. Osborne will also serve as the supervising director for the series. Matalas expressed excitement about bringing the characters to life in new ways that fans have not seen before.

Also read Netflix Announces 2027 Release Date for Magic: The Gathering Animated Series

Series Title And Plot Synopsis

The series title is a direct reference to the powerful magic users known as Planeswalkers. These individuals are gifted with a unique ability called the spark. The official synopsis describes a fierce clash between formidable mages. At the center of this struggle for power is Chandra, a volatile pyromancer hunted for her gifts.

Visual Style And Animation Approach

The animation studio Digic is returning to bring the world to life. This is the same team responsible for a critically praised series known for its storytelling. Every location in the show will feature a different visual look. This approach mimics the diversity of the numerous artists associated with the game.

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Release Timeline And Next Steps

An exact date has not been revealed yet. The new series is expected to drop sometime in 2027. Netflix revealed additional artwork of Chandra alongside the announcement. Fans can catch a sneak peek of the series in the official video released by the streamer.

Future Updates And Viewer Engagement

More details are expected to emerge as the official trailers come out ahead of the release. Netflix encourages viewers to join the conversation in the comments below. The announcement confirms that the series will scratch the itch that fans have waited decades for.