Netflix Announces Lupin Part 4 Premiere Date for October 23

The French‑language heist drama Lupin returns with an eight‑episode fourth season launching on October 23, featuring Omar Sy and a full cast continuation, after a three‑year break.

Netflix has confirmed that the fourth installment of its French‑language heist drama Lupin will debut on October 23, ending a three‑year hiatus since the conclusion of Part 3.

The streaming platform used its official X account to share a fresh poster for the upcoming eight‑episode season, giving fans a clear launch date and a tantalising glimpse of the new visual aesthetic. The announcement has sparked a wave of excitement across social media, with longtime followers of the series finally gaining certainty about when Assane Diop will return to the screen.

The series, conceived by George Kay in partnership with François Uzan, reimagines Maurice Leblanc's early 20th‑century gentleman thief Arsène Lupin for a contemporary audience. Omar Sy reprises his role as the charismatic, justice‑seeking protagonist, while an ensemble cast that includes Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab, Shirine Boutella, Théo Christine and Laïka Blanc‑Francard returns to continue the intricate narrative.

Behind the scenes, producers Marie Roussin, Florent Meyer and Tigran Rosine have been instrumental in shaping the show's tone, balancing high‑octane robberies with a socially conscious undercurrent that examines racism and class discrimination faced by immigrants in France. Since its debut in 2021, Lupin has become one of Netflix's most‑watched non‑English series, breaking into the U.S. Top 10 and attracting more than 76 million households worldwide.

The series has earned critical acclaim, securing a Critics' Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Series, several Emmy nominations, and nods from the Golden Globes for its compelling storytelling and strong performances. Part 3 concluded on a cliff‑hanger, with Assane betrayed by former allies and subsequently imprisoned after a daring heist, leaving audiences to speculate about his fate and the direction of the story.

The forthcoming Part 4 is expected to resolve those tensions while expanding the mythos of Lupin, delivering new twists, elaborate capers and deeper exploration of the protagonist's personal motivations. Fans can anticipate a continuation of the show's signature blend of clever deception, emotional depth, and cultural commentary, reaffirming Lupin's status as a global phenomenon that transcends language barriers. The release will be available globally on Netflix's platform, with subtitles and dubbing options in multiple languages to accommodate its diverse audience.

As part of Netflix's broader strategy to strengthen its international catalogue, Lupin's return underscores the streaming giant's commitment to original, regionally produced content that resonates worldwide. With the October 23 premiere date now official, viewers can mark their calendars and look forward to a season that promises to deliver both the exhilarating thrills of a master thief's exploits and the poignant social reflections that have become the hallmark of the series





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