Netflix is expanding its holiday lineup with Guarding Stars, a romantic comedy featuring Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester, adapted from Katherine Center's bestselling novel The Bodyguard.

Netflix has officially added a new romantic comedy titled Guarding Stars to its upcoming holiday programming schedule. The film stars Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester in leading roles, bringing a festive romance to streaming audiences. This adaptation transforms a popular literary work into a cinematic experience centered around the Christmas season.

Film Adaptation of The Bodyguard Novel

The production is based on The Bodyguard, a bestselling novel by author Katherine Center. Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum directs the screen adaptation, translating Center's narrative to a visual format for modern viewers. The screenplay was crafted by writers Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith. Gina Matthews and Grant Scharbo also receive writing credits for their contributions to the script. This creative team works to preserve the core romantic elements of the original book while adapting the story for a new medium.

Also read Guarding Stars Netflix Review: Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki Star in Predictable Holiday Romcom

Plot Involving Star Protection and Romance

The narrative follows Hannah Brooks, played by Leighton Meester, who works as a professional bodyguard. She is assigned to protect Jack Stapleton, portrayed by Jared Padalecki, a famous action star. Jack decides to return to his family ranch in Montana during the Christmas holidays. He wishes to conceal a specific security threat from his relatives. To maintain this secret, Hannah agrees to impersonate his girlfriend. The arrangement creates complex romantic complications as the two spend more time together.

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Cast and Production Team Details

Supporting the leads are Toby Sandeman, Rachael Ancheril, Shaun Johnston, Phil Brooks, Ava Max, and Andie MacDowell. The cast includes talents from both the acting and music industries, adding diversity to the ensemble. The film is produced by Living in the Asterisk and Little Engine Productions. Gina Matthews and Grant Scharbo produce under Little Engine. Robin Mulcahy Fisichella, Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, and Katherine Center serve as executive producers. This collaborative effort aims to deliver a high-quality holiday production for the streaming platform.

Positioning in Holiday Streaming Lineup

Guarding Stars fits into Netflix's strategy to offer Christmas-themed entertainment. The movie combines celebrity protection themes with family gathering dynamics. It provides a lighthearted comedy option for viewers seeking seasonal content. The release adds to the platform's collection of adapted romantic stories. Fans of the original novel and fans of the lead actors are expected to follow the production closely. The film represents a significant addition to the streaming service's evergreen holiday catalog.