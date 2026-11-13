Netflix Announces Golden World Tour Dates and Venues for 2027-2028

Netflix reveals the Golden World Tour schedule for KPop Demon Hunters, featuring 150 shows across North America and Europe in 2027 and 2028. Tickets go on sale in November.

Netflix has officially announced the schedule for the Golden World Tour, a large-scale live event based on the animated musical phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters. The tour is set to begin on June 4, 2027, in Baltimore, Maryland, and will subsequently travel across North America and into Europe. The extensive itinerary covers major cities in the United States and the United Kingdom, culminating in a total of 150 performances across nearly 50 cities during 2027 and 2028.

Tour Launch and Initial Venues

The opening of the Golden World Tour takes place at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, on June 4, 2027, with two shows scheduled for that date. Following the Baltimore launch, the production will move to Chicago, Illinois, before heading to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The initial North American leg continues through Atlanta, Georgia, and Orlando, Florida, before reaching the southwestern United States with stops in Dallas, Texas, Phoenix, Arizona, Los Angeles, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada. These performances are planned to occur before the tour transitions to European and United Kingdom venues during the fall months.

Also read Netflix and AEG Launch KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour for 2027

Interactive Show Mechanics and Cast

The production promises to feature the beloved songs from the film and brings the three animated stars, Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, to life for live audiences. According to the official release, these characters will interact with the audience through cutting-edge performance innovations that bring this fan-favorite K-pop girl group to life like never before. Their fellow animated co-stars, the Saja Boys and Derpy Tiger, will also make appearances during the show. Every fan in attendance is invited to play a part to show the world How It is Done, Done, Done, in what Netflix describes as a first-of-its-kind production. The experience immerses fans in storytelling with live-action stunts and performers, fan-favorite music and choreography, and special performances.

Ticket Sales and Presale Dates

Presented by Netflix and AEG Presents, the tour will announce additional international stops in Asia and Latin America at a later date. Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 20 at 10 a.m. local time for details regarding purchase. There will also be a Mastercard presale beginning on November 18 at 10 a.m. local time, as well as a FOR THE FANS presale beginning on November 19 at 10 a.m. local time. These early access windows provide specific opportunities for dedicated fans to secure seating before the general public release.

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Commercial Success and Fandom Impact

KPop Demon Hunters has transformed from a breakout hit into a generational phenomenon, sustaining 63 consecutive weeks in Netflix's Global Top 10 list. The franchise has eclipsed 2 billion Spotify streams for the song Golden and broken the all-time record for the longest running soundtrack at number one on Billboard's Top Soundtracks chart. Marian Lee, Netflix's chief marketing officer, emphasized that this fandom was never about a single moment. She stated that the Golden World Tour is how they keep the momentum going, bringing that Takedown energy to arenas around the world where fans can sing, dance, and help HUNTR/X seal the Honmoon. The tour gives creators the chance to create something special for this incredible audience and bring fans of every generation together to experience it.

Complete North American and European Schedule

The detailed itinerary includes a stop in Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center on June 16, 2027. The tour moves to Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 23. Belmont Park, New York, hosts two shows at UBS Arena on June 29 and 30. The North American run continues with a stop in Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center on July 7, and Sunrise, Florida, at Amerant Bank Arena on July 14. Dallas, Texas, hosts two shows at American Airlines Center on July 20 and 21. Los Angeles, California, will see three shows at Crypto.com Arena on July 30 and 31. Oakland, California, hosts two shows at Oakland Arena on August 10 and 11. The European leg begins in Milan, Italy, at Unipol Dome on September 4 for two shows. Vienna, Austria, hosts two shows at Wiener Stadthalle on September 11 and 12. Copenhagen, Denmark, features one show at Royal Arena on September 22. Brussels, Belgium, hosts two shows at ING Arena on October 2. Glasgow, United Kingdom, has one show at OVO Hydro on October 12. Manchester, United Kingdom, concludes the announced European dates with one show at AO Arena on October 19.